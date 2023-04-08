T1 vs Paper Rex - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

VCT 2023: Pacific League kicked off on March 25, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea, featuring ten teams from across Asia. The top three teams will represent the region at the only Valorant Masters event this year, which will be held in Tokyo.

After two grueling weeks of competition, the VCT 2023: Pacific League is back for its third. The second match of Day 1 of Week 3 will be between T1 and Paper Rex (PRX). T1 will be looking to maintain their dominance in the league, while PRX will be hoping to prove that they are still a powerhouse. Here is everything you need to know going into the match.

T1 vs PRX: Who will win the second match of Week 3 in VCT Pacific League 2023?

Predictions

The T1 squad consists of tried and tested players from the Korean region, with some of them even having played for a substantial amount of time in North America, where the level of competition is considered to be slightly higher.

T1 was not one of the highest-rated teams coming into the tournament, but after decisive victories against Global Esports and Talon Esports in the first two weeks, they have marked their place as one of the top contenders for the Masters Tokyo seat from the League.

Paper Rex, on the other hand, came into the tournament as one of the fan favorites. They have a history of amazing performances backing them, including a second-place finish at Valorant Masters 2022 held in Copenhagen.

However, VCT 2023 has so far been hot and cold for the Singaporean squad. They have been trying new compositions that challenge the prevailing meta on maps, but it hasn't been working out all the time. They managed to scrape by DFM on Lotus off the back of heroics from d4v41 and got shut down by Team Secret.

Today's match will be crucial in determining the current standings of the two teams in the league. Based on their performances over the last two weeks, T1 definitely looks like the stronger team going in. However, if Paper Rex has found momentum in the past week, they could potentially become a formidable force once again.

Head-to-head

T1 and Paper Rex have not played against each other in an official match before this.

Recent results

T1 lost their match against FURIA 0-2 at VCT LOCK//IN, but they have won both their games in the Pacific League so far. They defeated Global Esports 2-1 in Week 1 and won 2-0 over Talon Esports in Week 2.

Paper Rex managed to score a 2-0 victory over Detonation FocusMe in their first Pacific League game but lost 1-2 to Team Secret in Week 2.

Potential lineups

T1

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Seon-ho Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beam (IGL)

Sang-beam (IGL) Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh

Seungmin Oh Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Jung-woo Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok

Jae-hyeok Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum (Head Coach)

Paper Rex

Benedict "Benkai" Tan (IGL)

Tan (IGL) Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

Where to watch

You can catch the English language live broadcast of the match on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific. There will also be official streams in various Asian languages, such as Japanese, Korean, Thai and so on, on both Twitch and YouTube. If you like additional banter and commentary, you can tune into one of the many watch parties hosted by streamers and players from across the world.

T1 will play Paper Rex on April 8, 2023, at 5 am PST/5:30 pm IST/9 pm KST/JST.

