Tarik Valorant settings: His mouse sensitivity, keybinds, crosshair, and specifications

After multiple rejections on the matter of switching from CSGO to Valorant, Evil Geniuses professional Tarik finally made the switch to the game back in August.

Before Valorant's release, most gamers began their first-person shooter journey with either Counter-Strike, Battlefield, or Call of Duty. However, the release of Valorant in 2020 inspired new younger players to try the game as well.

Tarik “Tarik” Celik is most well-known for his role in CSGO all-professional team Evil Geniuses. However, with the decline of people’s interest in Counter-Strike altogether, many professionals have eventually made the switch to Valorant, including Tarik.

What are Tarik’s Valorant settings?

Tarik has a huge fanbase of players interested in CSGO, and after his switch to Valorant, his fans also adjusted with him. For players and fans who are interested in knowing Tarik’s Valorant settings, this article will provide everything that the readers need to know.

All the data on Tarik’s Valorant settings are based on prosettings.net and are as follows:

Tarik’s Valorant mouse settings:

Mouse DPI: 800

In-game Sensitivity: 0.471

Scope Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

Mouse Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6

EDPI(Game Sensitivity*DPI): 376.8 (Professional range from 200 to 400)

Tarik’s Ability Keybinds for Valorant:

Ability 1: Q

Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Ultimate: X

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Spike: 4

Tarik’s Crosshair settings for Valorant:

Crosshair Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Line Opacity: 0

Inner Line Length: 0

Inner Line Thickness: 0

Inner Line Offset: 0

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Tarik’s Valorant Graphics Settings:

Resolution: 1680*1050

Ratio: 16:10

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Refresh Rate: 360 Hz

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1X

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

FPP Shadows: On

Peripherals used by Tarik:

Monitor: Asus ROG PG259QN

Mouse: ENDGAME GEAR XM1

Mousepad: VAXEE PA

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Tarik’s PC Specifications:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: Asus Geforce RTX 3090

RAM: G.Skill TridentZ NEO 32GB

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero

Cabinet: Lian Li PC-O11

AIO Cooler: NZXT Kraken X7

SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB

PSU: Corsiar AX1000

