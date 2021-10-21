Tarik Valorant settings: His mouse sensitivity, keybinds, crosshair, and specifications

After multiple rejections on the matter of switching from CSGO to Valorant, Evil Geniuses professional Tarik finally made the switch to the game back in August.
Before Valorant's release, most gamers began their first-person shooter journey with either Counter-Strike, Battlefield, or Call of Duty. However, the release of Valorant in 2020 inspired new younger players to try the game as well.
Tarik “Tarik” Celik is most well-known for his role in CSGO all-professional team Evil Geniuses. However, with the decline of people’s interest in Counter-Strike altogether, many professionals have eventually made the switch to Valorant, including Tarik.
What are Tarik’s Valorant settings?
Tarik has a huge fanbase of players interested in CSGO, and after his switch to Valorant, his fans also adjusted with him. For players and fans who are interested in knowing Tarik’s Valorant settings, this article will provide everything that the readers need to know.
All the data on Tarik’s Valorant settings are based on prosettings.net and are as follows:
Tarik’s Valorant mouse settings:
- Mouse DPI: 800
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.471
- Scope Sensitivity Multiplier: 1
- Mouse Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6
- EDPI(Game Sensitivity*DPI): 376.8 (Professional range from 200 to 400)
Tarik’s Ability Keybinds for Valorant:
- Ability 1: Q
- Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: C
- Ultimate: X
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Spike: 4
Tarik’s Crosshair settings for Valorant:
- Crosshair Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 3
- Inner Line Opacity: 0
- Inner Line Length: 0
- Inner Line Thickness: 0
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
Tarik’s Valorant Graphics Settings:
- Resolution: 1680*1050
- Ratio: 16:10
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh Rate: 360 Hz
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1X
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- FPP Shadows: On
Peripherals used by Tarik:
- Monitor: Asus ROG PG259QN
- Mouse: ENDGAME GEAR XM1
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
Also Read
Tarik’s PC Specifications:
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: Asus Geforce RTX 3090
- RAM: G.Skill TridentZ NEO 32GB
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero
- Cabinet: Lian Li PC-O11
- AIO Cooler: NZXT Kraken X7
- SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB
- PSU: Corsiar AX1000