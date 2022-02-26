Team Exploit finished fourth in the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022, all Indian teams are in top three

The first day of the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Grand-finals weekend ended with all three Indian teams getting the top three spots in the competition.

However, Team Expolit's journey has come to an end after losing back-to-back games against Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming. The Pakistani side finished in fourth place. Last year, the team finished third in the competition.

Team Exploit was the only team outside India to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Grand-final Playoffs

The Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 is the first official event for South Asia this year. All the teams participated in the tournament to compete for a whopping prizepool of $30,000. However, Indian teams have completely dominated the tournament.

The only team who had posed some challenge for the Indian teams was Pakistan's Team Exploit.

Team Exploit was the champion of the Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers and qualified for the Playoffs. They finished second in the Group Stage behind Enigma Gaming and qualified for the Playoffs.

The Pakistani side faced Velocity Gaming in the Upper-Semifinal in a best-of-three series. Velocity Gaming comprehensively won the first map on Breeze with a 13-3 scoreline and Team Exploit responded back in the second map on Split with a 13-8 scoreline.

The decider on Icebox was a nail-biting fight and Velocity Gaming took the map into their stride with a 13-8 scoreline and send their opponent into Lower Bracket.

Enigma Gaming was waiting for Team Exploit at Lower Bracket after losing to Global Esports in the other Upper Semi-final. The two teams faced each other in the Lower Bracket to keep their dreams alive in the competition.

Enigma Gaming secured a 2-0 victory, winning both maps on Split and Bind with a 13-9 scoreline.

With this loss, Team Exploit ended their journey in the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022. Whereas three Indian teams, Global Esports, Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming, confirmed the top three spots in the competition.

They will compete for the top two spots in the competition today. All the matches will be broadcast live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on February 26 from 2 PM IST.

