Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Grand-final Weekend: Schedule, format, where to watch and more

Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 has reached its final lap with only four teams remaining in the competition. These top four teams will compete for the title and hooping $30,000 prizepool.

The top two teams in the competition will also get slots in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Stage 1 Playoffs, which will be a part of the VCT Masters in April.

Fans are eagerly waiting to enjoy the final clashes between the top South Asian sides this weekend. Further details regarding the VCC 2022 Grand-final Weekend are mentioned below.

Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Grand-final Weekend: Everything you need to know

After the huge success of Valorant Esports in 2021, Riot has decided to expand it further in 2022. To keep their promise, the organizers have decided to offer more opportunities to those regions who didn't have enough chances to showcase their skills last year.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) is the first official event for the South Asian region in 2022. Riot, in association with NODWIN Gaming, has come up with VCC 2022 to give South Asian teams an opportunity to showcase their skillset.

Teams and Format:

After a month of qualification events and last week's group stage clashes, only four teams have made their way through to the Grand-final Weekend. Here are the four teams who will be competing this weekend:

Enigma Gaming (INDIA)

Velocity Gaming (INDIA)

Team Exploit (Pakistan)

Global Esports (INDIA)

Teams will go through a double-elimination format and all the matches will be a best-of-three series tie, except the Grand-finals, which will be a best-of-five series.

Schedule

Here is the fixture for the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Grand-final Weekend.

February 25

2PM IST Upper Semi-final: Enigma Gaming vs. Global Esports

4:30PM IST Upper Semi-final: Velocity Gaming vs. Team Exploit

7:00PM IST Lower Round 1: TBD

February 26

2PM IST Upper Final: TBD

5PM IST Lower Final: TBD

February 27

5PM IST Grand-final: TBD

Where to watch

Fans can enjoy all of these matches live only on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channels in Hindi and English.

