All the qualified teams for Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Semi-Finals

The Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 has almost reached its final lap as only four teams remain in the tournament, all of whom will be competing for the throne this coming weekend.

Valorant Conquerors Championship is the first official Riot event this year in the South Asian region in association with NODWIN Gaming with a significant prizepool of $30,000. It is also the sole qualifying event for South Asian teams to be a part of the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Split-1 Playoffs this March, which is also a qualifying event for the Valorant Masters this coming April.

After a month of qualification events, the top eight teams in the South Asian region have qualified for the Playoffs. The teams were divided into two groups and the top two teams from each group have qualified for the Semi-Finals. The remaining four teams will compete for a chance to get into the Semi-Finals and APAC Split-1 Playoffs slots next weekend.

Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Semi-Finals will start on February 25

Here are the final four teams who have reached the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Semi-Finals:

Enigma Gaming

Enigma Gaming was the first team to secure their slot in the VCC Semi-Finals after defeating Nepal's Khumbu Esports and Pakistani side Team Exploit in the Playoffs. The Indian team displayed a dominating performance and secured the top spot in Group A.

Enigma Gaming India @Enigmagamingind 🏻 Well played boys, everyone was absolutely on fire! #FearTheEnigma We have qualified for the VCC grand final playoffs!🏻 Well played boys, everyone was absolutely on fire! We have qualified for the VCC grand final playoffs! 💪🏻 Well played boys, everyone was absolutely on fire! 🔥🔥#FearTheEnigma

Enigma Gaming has maintained excellent form throughout the entire tournament. The addition of Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar proved to be the X-factor for the team. His presence alongside Akram "Rawfiul" Virani and Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose was the key reason behind Enigma Gaming's success in the VCC, with the team favored to become champions.

Velocity Gaming

Yet another Indian team in the top four, Velocity Gaming was the topper in Group B after defeating Exceeli Esports and Global Esports in back-to-back games. Their match against Global Esports was definitely one of the most thrilling in the entire tournament so far.

Velocity Gaming has had a tough phase in the India Qualifiers 1. However, they came back stronger in the India Qualifiers 2 and got into the main event. Continuing their momentum in the Playoffs, they have now reached the Semi-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022. Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das, Vibhor "Vibhor" Vaid and other members of the squad are pumped up ahead of the final weekend of the competition.

Team Exploit

Team Exploit was the runner-up in Group A and qualified for the Semi-Finals after defeating God Particles twice in the playoffs. They are the only team outside India who have reached the top four of the competition.

Abdul ‘HSB’ Haseeb @hsbtheking top 4 secured, back to lab for us! :) top 4 secured, back to lab for us! :)

The Pakistani team has been very consistent with their performances throughout the tournament. With star players like Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal and Abdul "HsB" Haseeb Khan, Team Exploit is ready for a dominant showing.

Global Esports

The defending champions managed to reach the Semi-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 by finishing behind Velocity Gaming in Group B after defeating Union Gaming and Exceeli Esports.

The tournament has been a roller-coaster ride for Global Esports with the team's performance not up to the mark for them. However, with talented players like Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar and Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury, the team definitely has the potential to claim the title.

The Semi-Finals is scheduled to start on February 25 and will be played in a double-elimination method. All the matches will be live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.

Edited by Atul S