Team Liquid Valorant confirms the change in roster, IGL ec1s steps down 

Valorant Team Liquid finally announced the change in its lineup, with in-game lead (IGL) Adam "ec1s" Eccles stepping down from the active roster.

The rumors surrounding Team Liquid's Valorant roster turned out to be true, as the European Organisation came up with a tweet yesterday. IGL Adam "ec1s" Eccles is no more a part of the active roster of Team Liquid for the time being.

We are making a change to our team for the upcoming tournament, ec1s will be removed from our active roster.



Stay tuned for more info on our new player. pic.twitter.com/ZKwLJJoUjf — Team Liquid VALORANT (@LiquidValorant) February 24, 2021

This was a result of the streak of underperformances by the organization in the last month. The team failed to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 1 Challengers 2 main event.

Team Liquid lost to Alliance with a 2-1 score, which made it necessary for the team to undergo a change in its roster.

Scream may fill in the shoes of ec1s ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers 3

It's highly possible that Scream will be leading the team with the IGL duties. This is because of the potential move involving Jamppi.

I Hate it when it happens, but some changes were needed



Wish you luck in the future my man @ec1s_



Stay tuned #LetsGoLiquid https://t.co/BZP7mwBgov — Liquid ScreaM (@ScreaM_) February 24, 2021

However, this may heavily change the play style within Team Liquid. Scream being the active fragger of the team, may have to switch to a slightly different role if he becomes the leader.

Jamppi is currently under discussions with Team Liquid to start his career at the organisation. It will be interesting to see how the combination of Scream and Jamppi at Team Liquid works out.

End of a chapter, will miss playing with the boys! We came from nothing and ended up representing the best org in the world and I can be proud of that! I wish them nothing but the best and will still support them no matter what! #TLFAM

Jamppi may fit into the team being a controller. However, he may not be given the IGL duties considering the experience he has yet to gain. The teen did not fulfill his career smoothly in Valve's CS:GO. Therefore Scream will be a better choice as an IGL for this developing team.

Whoever the new addition is, the player will be participating in the third Challenger of the Valorant Champions Tour, which will witness a brand new Team Liquid.

