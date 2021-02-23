Ex-CS: GO professional Jamppi could potentially move to Team Liquid in Valorant 

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen may be starting his Valorant career with Team Liquid soon.

According to Esports journalist George Geddes, the former CS: GO professional is in discussions to join the European side. He will replace the current IGL of the team Adam “ec1s” Eccles’.

Sources: Jamppi is in discussions to join Team Liquid's VALORANT roster following his departure from CS:GO in January.



Jamppi was indefinitely banned from competing in Valve-sponsored events and Riot is reaping the reward.



Journalist Arran "Halo" Spake had previously reported that there will be a replacement of Liquid's current IGL over a tweet yesterday.

Looking at the latest reports regarding the roster change of the European Valorant team, it seems an announcement is just around the corner.

Scream may be overtaking the IGL duties of Team Liquid Valorant

The replacement of Team Liquid's Ec1s will make the team fall short of an IGL. This is a chance for Scream to step up into the same position. This change in the roster is due to regular instances of underperformance by the Valorant team.

Team Liquid failed to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers 2 main event after its recent defeat to Alliance. It finished its run in the qualifier with a 9th-16th position.

This potential transfer of Jamppi to the roster may prove to be very effective for the European organization. It seems that the player has already started practice sessions with the team.

Jamppi's start to his Valorant career at Team Liquid may actually help his career progress better. The teen was restricted from any participation in Valve's tournaments because one of his accounts, which he had sold, was VAC banned.

This had a big say in Jamppi's inability to fulfill a career in CS: GO. He still has the potential to shine. With the switch to Valorant, the player may finally pull up his socks and live up to that potential.

If the rumors are true, Team Liquid may be competing for the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers 3 with Jamppi by their side next month.