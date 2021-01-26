Jamppi, the VAC banned CS: GO pro, officially makes the jump to Valorant

Image via Riot Games

It’s official! The former CS: GO pro Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen, who has been VAC banned, will finally be making the shift to Valorant.

What started as rumors turned out to be true. One of CS: GO’s most controversial figures will be looking to go pro in Riot’s shooter very soon.

Despite being VAC banned from all major CS: GO tournaments, Jamppi was still active in the scene and even filed a lawsuit against Valve. Jamppi’s ban revolved around one of his many accounts that was VAC banned in 2013 when he was still a child.

The VAC banned CSGO pro who was accused of cheating as a child, and lawsuit to fight it denied by Valve, known as Jamppi, has now officially announced his switch to Valorant pic.twitter.com/UfeM1hynCK — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 26, 2021

This marked Jamppi’s professional CS: GO career with a lot of controversy, and ENCE decided to bench him as a result.

Switching to Valorant is excellent news for Jamppi's fans, as they will be able to see him on the professional stage once again.

Jamppi to officially make the switch to Valorant

Advertisement

Hello guys, i hope you understand my english, and my decision! Terkkuja ! pic.twitter.com/kHhT7F6RDj — Elias Olkkonen (@Jamppicsgo) January 26, 2021

In a recent tweet, Jamppi officially announced his switch to Valorant but did not provide any information on which professional team he will be joining.

It would seem that the 19-year-old is yet to be a part of any Valorant organization. With the incredible amount of talent that he brings to the table, the prodigy should be able to find his way to a roster very soon.

Even though the legal battle with Valve is still ongoing, it has not stopped Jamppi from showing off his amazing FPS skills

Advertisement

His reaction time and ability to effortlessly click heads is just phenomenal, to say the least. Any team will be lucky to have him in their roster.

With the Valorant Champions Tour right around the corner, fans might be able to see him in action very soon.