Team Liquid vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League has officially kicked off, and the ten franchised teams will go head-to-head against each other. The league has two stages: the Regular Season and the Playoffs. During the Regular Season, which is the group stage, the top six teams will advance to the Playoffs. The top four teams from the Playoffs will qualify for Masters Tokyo.

Day 3 saw two incredible matches. The first was between NAVI and Giants Gaming, leading to two overtimes, but NAVI closed the series with a 2-1. The second match between Karmine Corp and BBL Esports was also extremely close as the first map went into overtime, and the second closed out at 13-11, leaving Karmine Corp with a 2-0 victory.

Team Liquid vs. FUT Esports - Who will come out on top of this matchup at the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

While franchising, Team Liquid formed what looked like one of the strongest teams in the EMEA region. Adding players like nAts, Redgar, and Sayf makes Liquid look like a potential Championship contender.

On the other hand, FUT Sports have had a decent showing in the EMEA scene before. During the league, FUT Esports were able to pull off one of the biggest upsets against Team Heretics.

This matchup might favor FUT Esports as the team has performed well at LOCK//IN and in the league so far compared to Team Liquid.

Head-to-head

Both these teams have faced each other twice, at the Red Bull Home Ground #3 in 2022 and Red Bull Home Ground #2 in 2021, where FUT Esports lost by 2-0 and 1-0, respectively.

Recent results

Team Liquid's last match was in the VCT EMEA league, where they went up against Team Vitality. They were defeated by Vitality with a 2-1 in the BO3 (Best of Three) series.

FUT Esports' last match was in the same VCT league, as they went against Team Heretics. They emerged victorious as they dominantly defeated Heretics by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Team Liquid

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Dom "soulcas" Sulcas

Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel

FUT Esports

Dogukan "qRaxs" Balaban

Bugra "MOJJ" Kiraz

Furkan"Mr.FaliN" Yegen

Serhat "Muj" Yuksel

Konuralp "qw1" Sahin

When and where to watch it?

Viewers can watch these teams play on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT EMEA. Another option is to tune into the many watch parties hosted by streamers and pro players. The matchup will occur on Thursday, March 30, at 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.

