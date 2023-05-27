Team Liquid vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is coming to its end. The franchised EMEA teams had to battle it through the Regular Season to make it to the Playoffs. The top six teams got a chance to compete for a slot at Masters Tokyo, out of which only four will make it. These four teams are NAVI, Fnatic, Team Liquid, and FUT Esports. The remaining matches will be for the regional title and better seeding for the VCT Masters event.

Day 4 of the Playoffs began with a match between Fnatic and Team Liquid to see who makes it to the Grand Finals. Liquid was able to push Fnatic to overtime on the first map, Lotus, but couldn't take it all the way through. Fnatic won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0 and became the first Grand Finalist.

The second one was an elimination match between NAVI and FUT Esports. Both teams had already secured their Masters Tokyo, so the match had slightly lower stakes. FUT Esports dominated NAVI and won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Team Liquid vs FUT Esports - Which team will make their way to the Grand Finals of the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Team Liquid has come a long way after their underwhelming performance at VCT LOCK//IN. They finished third in the Regular Season by winning six out of nine matches. Liquid has finally risen up to their full potential and is definitely a threat to every other EMEA team.

FUT Esports has also played fairly well in the VCT EMEA League. Their performance has been consistent, and the team was able to go toe to toe against Fnatic and win one map. FUT won five out of their nine matches in the Regular Season.

The matchup favors Team Liquid as they have performed comparatively better. However, FUT definitely has the ability to pull off a massive upset, especially after their win against NAVI.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other in the Regular Season of the VCT EMEA League, where Team Liquid won the BO3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

Team Liquid's most recent match in the Playoffs was against Fnatic, where they lost the BO3 series by 0-2. Liquid has won four out of their last five matches.

FUT Esports' recent match in the Playoffs was against NAVI, where they won the BO3 series by 2-0. They have also won four out of their last five matches.

Potential Lineups

Team Liquid

Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen (IGL)

" Olkkonen (IGL) Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin Saif " Sayf " Jibraeel

" Jibraeel Igor " Redgar " Vlasov

" Vlasov Dom " soulcas " Sulcas

" Sulcas Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Konur " qw1 " Şahin

" Şahin Bugra " MOJJ " Kiraz

" Kiraz Dogukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan" Tan

Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports fans can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT EMEA League. They can also tune into the watch parties being held by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on Saturday, May 27, at 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST.

