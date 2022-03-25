Team Liquid vs G2 Esports: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower-Round 2 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Team Liquid and G2 Esports will face each other during the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs tonight in the Lower-Round 2 tie.

They last met in this competition in the Upper-Round 1 tie, where Team Liquid emerged as the better team with a comprehensive 2-1 victory.

It will be a very crucial game for both sides tonight as the winner will keep their hopes alive in the competition while the other will be knocked out.

Aside from that, the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik qualification is also at stake tonight. With Fnatic and Funplus Phoenix already qualified for Iceland, one more team will join them.

The winner of today's game will be the third team from EMEA to represent the region at the Reykjavik Masters next month.

Team Liquid and G2 Esports: Who will reach the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik tonight?

Team Liquid and G2 Esports will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight. The winner will confirm their ticket to Iceland, while the other will return home emptyhanded.

Prediction

Judging by their current form, Team Liquid are the favorites in today's tie. The team has already beaten G2 Esports once in this competition, and Scream and co. will try to repeat the same again tonight.

However, G2 Esports will be ready and ready to exact revenge. After defeating M3 Champions in their last game, the German side will be more confident before Team Liquid tonight.

Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other seven times in the past, securing three wins each in their favor. However, Team Liquid has had dominance in recent games, winning their last three matches.

Recent Results

Both teams have been on the same page recently, winning three of their last five games. Both will look forward to making their record a bit better tonight.

Team Liquid and G2 Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

Team Liquid:

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

G2 Esports:

Johan Renbjork "Meddo" Lundborg

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the knockout clash between Team Liquid and G2 Esports at the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 11.30 pm IST onwards on March 25.

Edited by Saman

