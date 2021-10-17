Team Liquid vs Guild Esports, VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier Grand Finals: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Team Liquid will face Guild Esports in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Last Chance Qualifier tonight. The two teams are ready to give it their all and claim the title in this best-of-five series today.

The winner will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 in December. The much-coveted event will be the game's biggest tournament of the year.

Previewing Team Liquid vs Guild Esports at the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

TL has been in excellent form since the start of the tournament, whereas Guild Esports has pulled itself up after a shaky start in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier. Ultimately, only one side will join Acend, Fnatic, and Gambit Esports at the Valorant Champions 2021 from the EMEA region.

Prediction

With players like Adil "Scream" Benrlitom, Travis "Link" Mendoza, and Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen in the squad, TL should dominate.

However, after losing to TL in the Upper-Bracket Semifinal, Guild Esports will surely try to take revenge in the Grand Finals. With players like Yacine Laghmari and Leo Jannesson, they have a high chance of winning the EMEA Last Chance Qualifie.

Based on current form and recent matches, Team Liquid is in a slightly advantageous position and the favorite to win.

Head-to-head

Team Liquid and Guild Esports have faced each other multiple times previously. Fans have witnessed some thrilling matchups between these two teams.

Both teams have won two each in their previous four matches. They faced off in this tournament a few days back and TL got the better of that series.

Recent results

Team Liquid and Guild Esports head to head and recent match details (Image via Vlr.gg)

Both teams have been in good form recently, as TL and Guild Esports have won four of their last five games in all competitions.

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the Grand Finals between Team Liquid and Guild Esports at the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on October 17 from 8.30 pm IST.

Possible rosters

Team Liquid

Scream

Link

Soulcas

Nivera

Jamppi

Possible lineups for this EMEA Last Chance Qualifier series (Image via VLR.gg)

Guild Esports

Bonkar

Yacine

Draken

Sayf

Leo

