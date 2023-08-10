Team Liquid vs LOUD - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, live stream details, and more

The third iteration of RIOT Games’ major tournament, Valorant Champions 2023, is underway at the heart of Los Angeles. The top 16 teams in the world are presently battling against each other for ultimate glory and a huge prize pool of $2,250,000. Day 5 of the tournament will commence with a deciding match between Team Liquid and LOUD.

Dreams will be shattered for either of the two teams, as both have had a fairly rough start to the tournament. One side will have to say goodbye to their hopes of lifting the gleaming international trophy.

In this article, we analyze the upcoming matchup between the two sides.

Team Liquid vs LOUD: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Prediction

Coming into this tournament, Team Liquid boasted one of the strongest rosters EMEA Valorant has ever seen, winning the VCT EMEA 2023 championship. But Jamppi and Co have failed to live up to expectations after a poor performance in the first match of Valorant Champions 2023 against NAVI.

None of the players from the current roster impressed during matches. Even though they had better strats, their lack of firepower and failure to excel in individual play resulted in a loss. This will be their second opportunity to prove critics wrong and make a significant impact on this tournament.

On the other hand, LOUD had sought another victory against DRX. Despite a good start on Lotus, they seemed pretty out of focus throughout the other maps and their coordination appeared somewhat sloppy.

Being winners in their previous Valorant Champions 2022, the defending champions will be seeking a win and reclaim their glory.

Heading into the elimination match, both sides will seek a victory to survive in the tournament. Even though it will be a close fight between the two powerhouses, Team Liquid have a slight edge and are favorites to win the matchup against LOUD.

Head-to-head

Team Liquid and LOUD haven’t crossed paths in any major tournaments. This will be the first time they will face each other with their current rosters.

Recent results

Team Liquid lost their previous match against NAVI 2-0 in Valorant Champions 2023.

LOUD, too, were unable to defeat Korean powerhouse DRX and lost 1-2 against them in the ongoing tournament.

Expected rosters

Team Liquid

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen (IGL)

Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin

Igor “Redgar” Vlasov

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

Saif “Sayf” Jibraeel

Nico “Harmii” Harms (Substitute)

Emil “eMIL” Sandgren (Head Coach)

LOUD

Erick “aspas” Santos

Felipe “Less” de Loyola

Matias “saadhak” Delipetro (IGL)

Arthur “tuyz” Andrade

Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira

Daniel “fRoD” Montaner (Head Coach)

Live stream details

Fans across the globe can watch all matches of Valorant Champions 2023 on the official Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels. Additionally, popular streamers, including Kyedae, AverageJonas, and Tarik, will host watch parties on their Twitch channels where fans can join in.

The match between Team Liquid vs LOUD will be played on August 11, 2023, at 12 pm PDT / 9 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day).

Team Liquid vs LOUD on Twitch: Watch here

Team Liquid vs LOUD on YouTube: Watch here

