Team Liquid vs Sentinels: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2021 is underway in full swing. Teams have put their best foot forward, ready to show off their potential and fulfill their dream of winning the title.

However, fans are eagerly waiting for the tie between EMEA Last Chance Qualifier Champions Team Liquid and North America's top seed Sentinels. The two sides will face each other in the Winner's match of Group B. The winner will secure their place in the quarter-finals of the Valorant Champions 2021.

Team Liquid vs Sentinels: Which team will win the battle in the Valorant Champions 2021?

Team Liquid started the Valorant Champions 2021 campaign with a flawless victory against Argentina's KRU Esports. Meanwhile, Sentinels faced SA Last Chance Qualifier Champions Furia and defeated them with a 2-1 scoreline in the best-of-three series.

The two sides will go up against each other in the most anticipated game to secure their slot in the quarter-finals.

Prediction:

It is quite difficult to predict the winner between these two sides. Both teams are unbeatable on their best days.

In their last game against KRU Esports, Team Liquid dominated from the very start. Their performance showed how well prepared they are, both strategically and mechanically. Players like Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom, Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom, and Travis "L1NK" Mendoza performed exceptionally, and will try to repeat the same in the match against Sentinels.

Meanwhile, Sentinels struggled a bit against Furia on day 2 of the Valorant Champions 2021. However, their star players, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo and Jared "zombs" Gitlin, were excellent last night against the Brazilian side.

The clash between Scream and TenZ on the biggest stage will surely be the center of action when these two sides meet.

Head-to-head:

Tomorrow's tie will be the first meeting between these two sides in any official tournament. It will be interesting to see who takes the edge after the match.

Recent Results:

Team Liquid has had a flawless run in their last five games. However, the North American side has struggled recently, securing just three wins from their last five games.

Team Liquid vs Sentinels recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential roster of Team Liquid and Sentinels for Valorant Champions 2021:

Team Liquid

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Travis "L1NK" Mendoza

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Dom "Soulcas" Sulcas

Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom

Sentinels

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Hunter "SicK" Mims

Shahzeb "ShahZam" Khan

Jared "zombs" Gitlin

Michael "dapr" Gulino

When & where to watch

Fans can watch the match between Team Liquid and Sentinels in the Valorant Champions 2021 on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels. The match will be broadcast live on December 4, 7:30 pm IST/ 15:00 CET/ 9:00 EST/ 6:00 PST.

Edited by Saman

