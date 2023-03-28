Team Liquid vs Team Vitality - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League has finally begun. The event is being conducted in Berlin, Germany, and will see ten teams battle against each other. The first stage is the Regular Season where the top six will qualify for the Playoffs, who will then compete in a standard double-elimination bracket to qualify for Masters Tokyo.

Day 1 of the VCT EMEA League saw two matches. KOI initially gave viewers one of the biggest upsets by defeating NAVI 2-0 in the BO3 (Best of Three series). In the second match, the defending champions, Fnatic, defeated Giants Gaming 2-0 as well.

Team Liquid vs Team Vitality - Who will come out on top in this matchup at VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Team Liquid made one of the bigger roster changes during franchising. They brought in superstar players like nAts and Redgar to form an EMEA superteam, but they still have a lot to prove.

On the other hand, Team Vitality's roster has been together for a lot longer. The squad has produced decent results regionally and some also consider them to be the darkhorse in the EMEA scene.

This matchup will most likely go in Team Liquid's favor. This is due to the firepower the team has in general and the fact that they will be on high alert after their performance at VCT LOCK//IN.

Head-to-head

Both these teams have faced each other only once in the Champions Tour Europe Stage 3: Challengers 2 in 2021 where Team Liquid defeated Team Vitality 2-1 in a BO3 series.

Recent results

Team Liquid's last match was on February 22nd against Pacific's Team Secret at LOCK//IN. They lost the series 0-2. This was one of the biggest upsets at the event.

Team Vitality's last match was against Americas' Leviatán on February 26th at VCT LOCK//IN. After a hard fought map 1, they lost the series 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Team Liquid

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Dom "soulcas" Sulcas

Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel

Team Vitality

Santeri "BONECOLD" Sassi

Karel "Twisten" Ašenbrener

Michal "MOLSI" Łącki

Tomas "Destrian" Linikas

Jokubas "ceNder" Labutis

When and where to watch

Fans of their favorite teams can watch this match on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT EMEA. An alternative is to tune into the many watch parties being conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup will take place on Tuesday, March 28 at 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (March 29)

