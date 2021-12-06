Team Vikings vs Team Secret: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2021 group stage has almost come to an end as eight teams will qualify for the quarter-finals. At the same time, the other eight teams will return home bare-handed.

Team Vikings will take on Team Secret in a best-of-three series tomorrow in Valorant Champions 2021. The winner will join Gambit Esports in the knockout stage in the quarter-finals.

Team Vikings vs Team Secret: Which team will qualify to the Valorant Champions 2021 quarter-finals?

Team Vikings lost against Gambit Esports in the Winner's Match of Group C of the Valorant Champions 2021. Meanwhile, Team Secret defeated Japan's Crazy Raccoon to stay in the tournament. These two teams will go up against each other in the best-of-three series to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Prediction

Judging by recent performances, Team Vikings and team Secret are almost on the same page. It is quite difficult to predict the winner of the match.

Team Vikings and Team Secret both showed their potential against Berlin Masters' champions Gambit Esports in the Valorant Champions 2021. Both teams have some highly talented players in their squad. With players like Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi and Leandro "frz" Gomes in the group, the Brazilian side has a great chance of winning the tie. On the other hand, Team Secret also has some stars like Kevin “Dispenser” Te and Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan in their squad who can turn the tie of their own.

Head-to-head

Team Vikings and Team Secret haven't faced each other yet in any official tournament. It will be exciting to see who takes the lead in the head-to-head after the match tomorrow.

Recent results

Both teams have struggled recently and have won just three out of their last five games in all competitions before facing each other on Tuesday.

Team Vikings vs Team Secret recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential rosters

Team Vikings

Gustavo "gtnziN" Moura

Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Leandro "frz" Gomes

Gabriel "sutecas" Dias

Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro

Team Secret

Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza

Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan

Jessie “JessieVash” Cuyco

Kevin “Dispenser” Te

Riley “witz” Go

Livestream details

Fans can enjoy the match between Team Vikings and Team Liquid live on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on December 7, 10.30 PM IST.

