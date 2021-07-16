TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 29: Samurai Esports lost against True Rippers, Velocity Gaming maintain their unbeaten run 

The final day of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Regular Season came to an end as True Rippers surprised Samurai Esports and beat them after a thrilling encounter. Meanwhile, Velocity Gaming continued their unbeaten run with a victory against The Esports Team.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 29 Results

True Rippers vs Samurai Esports:

True Rippers faced Samurai Esports in the first match on the final day of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign. The match took place on the following three maps:

Ascent

Haven

Split

Map 1: Ascent

Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter as both the teams secured 7 rounds each while defending and sent the match into overtime. In the overtime, Samurai Esports was only able to win one round in their favor. However, True Rippers took 3 more rounds and won the match.

Map 2: Haven

Map 2 saw an almost similar story as both teams dominated as the defender securing 9 rounds for themselves. Samurai Esports took both rounds in overtime and won the match.

Map 3: Split

True Rippers started the game as the defenders and took 7 rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, Samurai Esports won 4 more rounds. However, True Rippers secured 6 more rounds in the second half and won the match and the series.

The Esports Team vs Velocity Gaming

The Esports Team faced Velocity Gaming in the final match of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Regular Season. The match was played across these three maps:

Haven

Breeze

Bind

Map 1: Haven

Velocity Gaming started as the defender and dominated the first half with 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, The Esports Team failed to win a single round. However, Velocity Gaming secured 5 more rounds in the second half and won the match.

Map 2: Breeze

Map 2 saw a similar story as the last match in the first half as Velocity Gaming dominated the first half with 8 rounds in their favor in their defense. After the side swap, The Esports Team was only able to secure one round in their favor. However, Velocity Gaming took 5 rounds more in the second half and won the match and the series.

It was the final day of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1- Regular Season. The top four teams from each group will be playing in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. The teams will compete for the staggering 13 Lakhs Prize-Pool.

Edited by Ashish Yadav