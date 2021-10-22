"TenZ is my idol, I would love to challenge him in a 1v1"- Global Esports' Valorant star, SkRossi

Recently during Sportskeeda’s Know Your Esports Athlete interview, SKRossi opened up about his wish for a 1v1 duel with his idol Tenz in Valorant.

Over the last year, Valorant has claimed the top spot as India’s most played esports. Several professional teams and organizations with the capability to compete against international outfits have emerged.

Global Esports is arguably the best Valorant team not only in India but in entire South Asia. Coupled with that, their star player, Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar, is one of the most prominent voices in the Indian Valorant esports community.

SkRossi wants to have a 1v1 Valorant duel against his idol TenZ

SkRossi's admiration for TenZ

Both SkRossi and TenZ are known for playing the role of Dualist, generally with Jett. When asked about whom he would like to challenge in a 1v1 during Sportskeeda’s Know Your Esports Athlete, SkRossi replied:

TenZ, cause he is my idol.

In a separate question, SkRossi also mentioned that he gets annoyed when his viewers compare his skills and claim that he is better than Tenz.

Compared to other regions, the Indian Valorant esports community hasn’t had much exposure to international tournaments. As winners of the Valorant Conquerors Championship, Global Esports qualified for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier of Valorant Champions Tour.

They were able to defeat Damwon Gaming (2 - 1) but lost to Paper Rex (2 - 0) and F4Q (2 - 1).

With that being said, a 1v1 duel between SkRossi and TenZ will certainly be interesting.

History of TenZ

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is arguably the best Valorant player in the world. He started off his career by playing for Cloud 9 Blue. He joined Sentinels as a loan prior to the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík.

With a significant contribution from TenZ, Sentinels won the title of Valorant Masters and established themselves as the best team in the world.

TenZ @TenZOfficial @zombs UNDEFEATED CHAMPIONS OF THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL LAN EVENT.... LETSSS GOOOOO!!!!! 🥇🏆🏆🏆 I LOVE THIS TEAM SO MUCH @ShahZaMk @SicK_cs @daprcs also GG’S to Fnatic they played well UNDEFEATED CHAMPIONS OF THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL LAN EVENT.... LETSSS GOOOOO!!!!! 🥇🏆🏆🏆 I LOVE THIS TEAM SO MUCH @ShahZaMk @zombs @SicK_cs @daprcs also GG’S to Fnatic they played well

Following the win at Masters Reykjavík, TenZ officially joined Sentinels, the number one Valorant team of the NA Region. The celebrated outfit is currently preparing for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021, set for December in Berlin.

