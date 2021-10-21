Valorant professional Tenz’s gamer grandma shakes Twitter as she reaches level 1000 on League of Legends

North American Valorant professional Tenz recently revealed that his grandmother had reached Level 1000 in League of Legends. Probably the biggest dream of any gamer is to have a gamer family member, and Tenz is living it.

Riot Games is known for two of its major titles: Valorant and League Of Legends. One of the biggest reasons behind Valorant's success was the developer's reputation with League of Legends. However, mastering either of the two games can be pretty difficult for players as it requires a lot of practice and dedication to reach great heights.

About Valorant professional Tenz’s gamer grandma

Tyson "Tenz" Ngo, the professional player under Sentinels, has mentioned his grandmother several times on his Twitch streams, including the fact that she plays League of Legends dedicatedly. On October 18, 2021, Tenz made a tweet celebrating his grandma’s achievement of reaching Level 1000 on League of Legends by only playing ARAM.

TenZ @TenZOfficial My grandma got lvl 1000 on league of legends only playing ARAM My grandma got lvl 1000 on league of legends only playing ARAM https://t.co/Fr1yUR6tCR

ARAM stands for All Random All Mid, which is a game mode in League of Legends that is exclusively on the map Howling Abyss. The game mode doesn’t let players choose their known champion and fight on a single lane of the map.

DBBfan239 @james75759069 @TenZOfficial imagine the devastation when you realise that you got bodied by somebodies grandma in ARAM 💀 @TenZOfficial imagine the devastation when you realise that you got bodied by somebodies grandma in ARAM 💀 https://t.co/PRO1DaJ1KQ

Just like Tyson has his own gaming alias as Tenz in Valorant, his grandmother goes by the in-game name of “FeatherThorn”. During her entire career playing League of Legends, she has played a total of 89 champions in ARAM, which were given to her randomly.

Age is just a number to Tenz’s grandma as she racked up a positive kill-death ratio of 6.4 and a win-loss percentage of 65, which is incredible for someone her age.

Kveiti @Kveiti_ @TenZOfficial I see why Tenz is so good at games now if his grandma can do this @TenZOfficial I see why Tenz is so good at games now if his grandma can do this https://t.co/sMcsjmmETZ

Just as Tenz possesses an inhuman skill in Valorant, FeatherThorn is no different from her grandson. If anyone wonders where Tenz gets his gaming abilities, it could be the genetics passed down through their generations.

Seeing Tenz's tweet, people from all places made a hilarious show of humor on the fact that grandmas can be this cool as well.

Stfu @yousuvkbru @_WhiteKid @TenZOfficial I have to teach my grandma how to make a phone call on android @_WhiteKid @TenZOfficial I have to teach my grandma how to make a phone call on android

The real identity of Tyson's grandma is still unknown, however, she has gained immense support from many people who want her to keep going with her adventures in League of Legends.

