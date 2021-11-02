"The bit-dude contacted my brother, didn't reach out to me directly": Turkish Valorant pro cNed on Twitch money-laundering scam

Turkish Valorant star Mehmet Yagız "cNed" Ipek finally broke his silence on his involvement in the Twitch money-laundering scandal. The community has been in shock ever since this matter became public. Several big names were also suspected to be involved in this scandal.

During a recent livestream, cNed confirmed that he was aware of the scam. He also revealed that the scammer had contacted him, but only through his elder brother.

cNed is part of Acend, who will participate in Valorant Champions 2021

Turkey's Valorant scene is under deep trouble after the recent Twitch money-laundering scandal was leaked. More than 300 members are allegedly involved, with some big names assumed to be connected in this.

Mehmet Yağız İpek @cNedf0r @Mucahitkaradenz 1.5 yıl önce olan bir şeydi o an ne düşündüğümü bile hatırlamıyorum, hatalı olduğumu zaten söylüyorum yapacağım bundan sonraki tek şey gerekli kuruluşlarla konuşmak

Acend's Valorant star cNed was suspected of being involved in the scam as well. However, in a recent livestream, he said:

"To be honest, I don't really have a statement to make about the topic because I've not even once messaged the bit-dude. He never reached out to me directly."

He added:

"He spoke with my older brother. That guy sent me the bits, the bits transferred to me. I didn't report those bits to Twitch, and I acknowledge that. I also took the money. I acknowledge that even though I did not intend to, technically, I got involved in this, unfortunately."

However, with his revelations, everyone is conscious about cNed's future. He's currently playing for Acend, who will be competing in the Valorant Champions 2021 this December.

cNed is one of the most critical players of Acend. His excellent performances in recent tournaments are a vital part of Acend's success.

But after the recent incident, cNed may get a ban from Riot if he is proven guilty. In that case, he may miss the Valorant Champions 2021 in December, which will be a massive loss for Acend.

Riot cannot take any steps without proper information being disclosed by Twitch

Riot Turkey has confirmed that it cannot start its investigation process or issue any bands to the people involved without the proper information disclosed by Twitch. This suggests that the process may take longer to initiate.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Riot Turkey have confirmed that they cannot issue Valorant pro bans for the Twitch money laundering scandal until all the proper information has been disclosed by Twitch



Could be a very long waiting game now

If this happens, cNed may avoid a ban ahead of the Valorant Champions 2021 and represent his region and his team in the biggest Valorant event of the year.

Edited by Ravi Iyer