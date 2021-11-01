The Turkish Valorant Twitch money laundering scandal: Community seeks punishment for offenders

Several Turkish Twitch Valorant players and streamer are allegedly involved in a money-laundering scandal. Riot may initiate an investigation process and take the necessary step as per the report.

Many fans are seeking the punishment of the people involved. However, some are conscious of the future of the Turkish Valorant scene.

More than 300 members of the Turkish Valorant scene are involved in the scandal

On October 6, 2021, Twitch's entire website was leaked online. The leak exposed several crucial details like source codes for the website and its phone and console versions. It also revealed the total earnings of many prominent content creators on the website.

In the leaked information, many noticed that smaller Turkish content creators were making suspicious amounts of money, specifically from Twitch’s bit donations.

As per the recent report, all of them were involved in a big money-laundering scandal. Streamers used to receive donations through Twitch from stolen credit cards and Twitch accounts. Later they send 50-70% of their revenue back to the scammers.

More than 300 members of the Turkish Valorant scene are expected to be involved in the scandal. Some of the big names are also likely to be involved in this. Acend star Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek's brother deNc is also allegedly involved in the scam.

Some players have already confirmed they are aware of the scandal. They were also involved in the scandal as it was a "business deal", but they left once they came to know the reason behind this.

Yinsu Collins @YinsuCollins It's a super sad day for the Turkish community and many fans and players expressed how disappointed they feel about the entire scandal. I just wanted to throw my own opinions in. First of all, it's important to investigate properly and not ruin innocent people's lives [1/?] It's a super sad day for the Turkish community and many fans and players expressed how disappointed they feel about the entire scandal. I just wanted to throw my own opinions in. First of all, it's important to investigate properly and not ruin innocent people's lives [1/?]

After learning all the details, many fans want Riot to take a step against the people involved in this. However, some are also worried about the future of the Turkish Valorant scene. Everyone wants Riot to punish the people if they are proven guilty.

Yinsu Collins @YinsuCollins Turkish VALORANT, my heart goes out to you :( I hope all the people who are innocent get cleared, those who are involved are properly punished and the scene can come back stronger from this.❤️ Turkish VALORANT, my heart goes out to you :( I hope all the people who are innocent get cleared, those who are involved are properly punished and the scene can come back stronger from this.❤️

However, Riot is yet to make any comment regarding this matter. It is expected that they may ban all the players and content creators involved in this big money laundering scam.

