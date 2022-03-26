The Guard vs Cloud9: VCT 2022 NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower-Finals prediction, head-to-head, and livestream details

In the Lower-Bracket Final tie, The Guard and Cloud9 will go up in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs tonight. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight to keep their hopes alive in the competition.
The winners will secure their slot in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. With Iceland's ticket at stake, both teams are ready to deliver their all on the server.
The Guard and Cloud9: Who will qualify for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?
The Guard was defeated by OpTic Gaming last night in the Upper-Semifinals and was dropped down to Lower-racket. Whereas, Cloud9 defeated XSET to stay in the competition. The two teams will face each other tonight to join OpTic Gamin in the Grand-Finals.
Prediction
Cloud9 has a higher chance of winning the series tonight, considering the form and past results. They have already beaten The Guard earlier in the tournament and will try to repeat the same once again tonight.
Whereas, The Guard will be looking forward to taking revenge for their earlier defeat against Cloud9. The team has performed exceptionally well in this tournament, taking down some big names like 100 Thieves, XSET, and Sentinels. They will try to add Cloud9 to the list as well tonight.
Head-to-heads
The two teams have faced each other once in the past, which was in this tournament. Cloud9 emerged victorious at the time, beating The Guard with a 2-1 scoreline.
Recent results
The Guard has won just three of their last five games. At the same time, Cloud9 has won four of them. The two games The Guard has lost in between was one against Cloud9.
Potential lineup
The Guard:
- Michael "neT" Bernet
- Jacob "valyn" Batio
- Jonah "JonahP" Pulice
- Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo
- Trent "trent" Cairns
Cloud9:
- Nathan "leaf" Orf
- Anthony "vanity" Malaspina
- Son "xeta" Seon-ho
- Erick "Xeppaa" Bach
- Mitch "mitch" Semago
When and where to watch
Fans will be able to watch the knockout clash between The Guard and Cloud9 in the VCT NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 27 from 1.30 AM IST.
