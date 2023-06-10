The Guard vs M80 - VCT Challengers League NA: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Challengers League NA is in its last stage as the two teams going to VCT Americas: Ascension has finally been decided. A total of 12 teams participated in this League. They were divided into two groups, and they played a series of games in which each team tried to score the most points to secure their spots in the following stage of the tournament. This was the case for Split 1 and Split 2.

Later, the top eight teams made it to the Playoffs, where they got a chance to compete for the Ascension event. The Guard and M80 will be the Grand Finals matchup for VCT Challengers League NA.

The Lower Finals of Challengers League NA saw a BO5 (Best Of Five) series between Moist Moguls and The Guard. The series was very close and came down to individual heroic plays from both teams. The Guard ended with a scoreline of 3-0 and became the second and final team to qualify for VCT Ascension.

The Guard vs M80 - Who will be crowned champion of the VCT Challengers League NA 2023?

Predictions

The Guard has been an absolute powerhouse ever since their entry into Valorant esports. Their performance has looked impeccable coming into the Challengers League, and they are easily among the favorites to win the Ascension event.

The NA Valorant community was expecting M80 to be one of the top teams in the Challengers League, and the team did not disappoint. M80 was able to stay on top of their group during both Split 1 and Split 2, only losing two matches in total.

Predicting the winner of this matchup is difficult as both teams are equally strong. However, if we consider both Splits, M80 did slightly better than The Guard statistically.

Head-to-head

These teams previously faced each other in the Upper Finals of VCT Challengers League NA in its Mid Season Face Off, where M80 won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-1.

Recent results

The Guard's most recent match was against Moist Moguls in the Lower Finals of Challengers League, where they won the BO5 series 3-0. They have won four out of their last five matches in the league.

M80's most recent match was also against Moist Moguls in the Upper Finals of Challengers League, where they won the BO3 series 2-0. They have won all five of their previous matches and have only dropped a single map.

Potential lineups

The Guard

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

M80

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Vucenovic Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid (IGL)

Amine Ouarid (IGL) Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio

Potestio Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar

Tayar Alexander “zander ” Dituri

” Dituri Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports fans can watch the match on Knights Arena's official Twitch channel and the official YouTube channel of Valorant North America. Another option is to tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Saturday, June 10 at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CET/ 1:30 am IST (next day).

