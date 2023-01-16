The Guard vs TSM at Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational Grand Finals: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational event has neared its conclusion, as The Guard and TSM head into the Grand Finals of the tournament. Similar to the previous matches of the event, the final match of the tournament will be played on a closed LAN setup and will be streamed live for thousands of viewers worldwide.

This 2-day VCT OFF//SEASON event featured a double-elimination bracket between four teams, which included two franchised orgs - Sentinels and T1, and two Valorant Challengers League orgs - TSM and The Guard. The team that emerges victorious will be rewarded the winner's cheque of $30,000, with the runners-up receiving $15,000.

The Guard vs TSM: Who will win the Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational?

Mogul Moves @MogulMoves Will Tier 2 win it all?



Are Sentinels a super team?



Does Lud have the clutch gene?



Find out in today’s finale of the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 🗣️ Will Tier 2 win it all?Are Sentinels a super team?Does Lud have the clutch gene?Find out in today’s finale of the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 🗣️ https://t.co/VVxfARXWYL

Predictions

The Guard and TSM are perhaps two of the most competent rosters in the NA Valorant Challengers League 2023. Additionally, both teams managed to defeat star-studded franchised rosters like Sentinels and T1 on their way to the Grand Finals of Ludwig x Tarik Invitational, making them strong contenders for the title.

The Guard retained a majority of their previous players, heading into 2023. Being a predominantly young roster with top-tier talent like trent and valyn, The Guard has a lot of potential to adapt to situations and use their mechanical skills to advance through rounds.

TSM also has a strong roster, with an experienced IGL-like hazed and exceptionally talented players like seven and corey. After the recent addition of naturE, TSM has also found stability in the Initiator role.

As we head into the Grand Finals of the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational, both teams appear to be on equal footing. However, considering the momentum TSM is enjoying after a much-awaited victory over Sentinels, they might enjoy a fair victory over The Guard to earn their first trophy of 2023.

Head-to-head

The current rosters of The Guard and TSM are yet to face-off in an official matchup. However, both organizations have encountered each other once before in the Group Stage of VCT 2022: NA Stage 2 Challengers. The Guard managed to defeat TSM 2-0 in that matchup.

Recent results

The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational is The Guard's first tournament since the roster shuffle after the 2022 season. So far with the new roster, The Guard has 2 victories in the two matches they've played. They defeated the Korean side, T1, with a 2-1 scoreline in the tournament's opening match. They then defeated Sentinels in a best-of-one series to reach the Grand Finals.

Unlike The Guard, TSM enjoyed the opportunity to compete together as a team after their roster for the 2023 season was formed. They competed in the Knights Freezout, wherein they secured a runners-up medal after a 1-3 defeat to Shopify Rebellion.

In the Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational, TSM lost their opening match to Sentinels. However, they regained their form later on, collecting flawless victories over T1 and Sentinels.

Potential lineups

The Guard

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

TSM

Johann " seven " Hernandez

" Hernandez Corey " corey " Nigra

" Nigra Anthony " gMd " Guimond

" Guimond James " hazed " Cobb (IGL)

" Cobb (IGL) Nicholas " NaturE " Garrison

" Garrison Jacob "Daeda" Hale (Coach)

Mogul Moves @MogulMoves Day 1 of the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational was nuts, the stage is set for Day 2! Day 1 of the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational was nuts, the stage is set for Day 2! https://t.co/WMEOFMCdF2

Where to watch

The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational will be streamed live for Valorant enthusiasts worldwide by Tarik on Twitch, and by Ludwig on his YouTube channel (@ludwig). The Guard vs TSM will kick-off on January 15, 2023 at 4 pm PST/ 12 am CET (next day)/ 5.30 am IST (next day).

