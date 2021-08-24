The inspiration behind Valorant's latest Weapon Skin Collection, Recon

Riot Games recently unveiled a new weapon skin collection for Valorant, called Recon.

Riot Games’ competitive first-person shooter Valorant is perhaps one of the most played video games in the world. A major reason behind its popularity is its free-to-play model paired with an easy pick-up hard-to-master gameplay.

Valorant’s cosmetic weapon skins have garnered massive popularity as well. From Dragon-inspired Elderflame to alternative history and Victorian Steampunk-inspired Magepunk, Valorant has had some amazing weapon skins.

Recon is the latest Valorant weapon cosmetic skin to join the in-game store. The skin is of Premium Edition, with the Bundle costing 7,100 VP.

The goals and inspiration behind Valorant’s new Recon weapon cosmetic skins

The Recon weapon cosmetic bundle consists of weapon skins for Phantom, Ghost, Spectre, Guardian, and a new Melee in the Balisong, which is more commonly known as Butterfly Knife.

Patch 3.04 makes it easier on observers, with updates to a number of features and gameplay tech. Bug fixes for a few Agents like Omen and KAY/O are also included. See Patch Notes here: https://t.co/SU5EKgYY3n pic.twitter.com/C4F92rFRAg — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 24, 2021

While talking about inspiration regarding the weapon skin collection, Sean Marino, the Art Lead of Valorant, said:

"We had a goal with the base guns in Valorant to be relatable, grounded, and realistic, but there's definitely a fine line between what we’ve done for our weapons and what players are used to from other shooters. We wanted to dive into the experience that players get from games like PubG, Rainbow Six, and others to give that feeling of a fully kitted out gun with all the bells and whistles in attachments."

He further added about the goals while designing the Recon Collection:

"Way early on in Valorant’s development, we experimented around with having attachments similar to what you might see in a more mil-sim or grounded shooter. While the idea of attachments for gameplay purposes didn’t make its way through to the final game, there has always been a select few on the team who really loved the look of grounded military weapons that were kitted out with various attachments. Recon is our attempt to capture that fantasy of being in a more traditional modern shooter, having a gun that feels more representative of something you might see in modern combat."

The Recon Skin Collection arrives in Valorant today and can be purchased from the in-game store, with the bundle costing 7,100 VP.

