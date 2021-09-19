The "Kyedae-Crashies" drama from Valorant Champions Tour 2021: All you need to know

Kyedae "Kyedae" Shymko, the 100 Thieves streamer, recently apologized for her insensitive comments during the Valorant Champions Tour stream.

The 100 Thieves streamer recently got into a bit of gravy with the Valorant community with her trash talk against Envy pro Austin "Crashies" Roberts.

Given that she is TenZ's partner, her passion against Envy in the recent Sentinels vs. Envy match at Valorant CT Masters Berlin was understandable. However, she did sort of cross the line when she called Envy pro Austin "Crashies" Roberts a "scrawny f--k".

Some fans have also accused her of calling G2 pro Cista "keloqz" Wassim “noodle arms” as well.

While trash talk is a natural part of any sport as well as esports, directly attacking someone's body and health is not really a line one should cross. As Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker, a fellow Valorant pro from Envy, tweeted:

It’s kinda messed up to personally insult someone live in front of 50k+ viewers, especially when that person has a severe food allergy

TenZ tried to make the situation better by defending Kyedae by saying what she said was very minor compared to what one usually gets to hear in the name of trash talk in a competitive Valorant lobby.

While that may be true, it certainly isn't a license for others to stoop to a similar level.

Kyedae apologized for her comments during the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 stream

Around a day after her comments blew up on the internet, Kyedae wrote a lengthy apology in the form of a TwitLonger post. From what it seems, she genuinely meant what she said:

I would like to start off by apologizing to Crashies for the rude remarks towards his appearance by calling him “scrawny”. The way I went about calling him that is inexcusable. I’m sorry to not only Crashies but to anyone else that I hurt with the insensitive remark towards body image...

Calling myself scrawny isn’t comparable and does not excuse me saying it about another person. Food allergy or not, calling someone scrawny is hurtful regardless of what context is given.

Nadeshot, 100 Thieves co-founder, supported her in her apology as well.

Also Read

100T Nadeshot @Nadeshot @kyedae Every single person that has had the pleasure of getting to know you understands that there is no malicious intent in your heart or in your words. You are leaps and bounds more mature than I was at your age & I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you. Don’t sweat it kid. @kyedae Every single person that has had the pleasure of getting to know you understands that there is no malicious intent in your heart or in your words. You are leaps and bounds more mature than I was at your age & I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you. Don’t sweat it kid.

Kyedae further added that she has since had time to reflect on her words and what followed and that "it wasn’t handled in the best way." As of now, it looks like the Valorant community is ready to forgive her.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod