The Skyesports Valorant League has attracted audiences from all over the world, including TSM's Subroza

It’s no news that the Skyesports Valorant League has been one of the most successful PC gaming tournaments in India so far.

With a whopping prize pool of 10,00,000 INR, the league sought to divide some of the best Indian esports talents into individual cities and create a unique format that allowed the audience to have a better engagement with the action on screen and the overall competition.

When talking about the success of the tournament, CEO of Skyesports, Shiva Nandy, told Sportskeeda:

"Skyesports League 2020 is a vision to take esports to the next level. In the first season itself, people have adapted to the city vs city concept and have started supporting the city teams. This is really a great opportunity and a grassroots level building for esports, especially with regional content and broadcast. People have liked it, and we are making it bigger in the next season."

The Skyesports League did indeed take the Valorant esports scene to the next level, and the outreach to the global audience was so much that it was able to attract the attention of professional Valorant players from other regions.

In a recent tweet by Skyesports' official Twitter handle, fans can see that TSM’s celebrated Valorant pro, Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik was one of many who had checked out the Grand Finals action.

Subroza gives a shout out to the Skyesports Valorant League in his stream

Advertisement

In the small clip from his stream, Valorant fans can see Subroza going through the Grand Finals match between Team Hyderabad and Team Rajasthan.

While watching a round of the match on Haven, Subroza was wondering if the match was being held on LAN or Online. To answer his queries, Skyesports replied in a tweet by saying:

“@Subroza, Thanks for the shout out! Yeah, this wasn't LAN, it was an online league, and we amped up our production/Broadcasting and made it look like LAN! “

This indeed is a very big achievement for any locally based tournament organizer and broadcasting team. Indian Valorant fans can breathe a sigh of relief at the thought that their esports scene is slowly getting some international recognition.