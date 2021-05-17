There will be no Valorant 2.10 patch next week, the next update will arrive around June 8 as 2.11

Valorant will be skipping the bi-weekly update this time around, as Riot Games will not be introducing patch 2.10 which is scheduled for next week.

For each of their titles, be it Valorant, League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Wild Rift, or even Teamfight Tactics, Riot always plans for bi-weekly updates where they introduce a patch to either make changes to the meta, fix existing bugs, or even bring new elements to their games.

However, Valorant patch 2.10 which was set to come out next week either on the 25th or 26th of May will not be arriving.

Instead, the developers will take things slow for a change and take two extra weeks to bring in the next update, in the form of patch 2.11.

Periodically, we have to update the engine for our game. Due to the nature of these updates, we want to give ourselves plenty of testing time and a stabilization period before shipping it to you. So, there will be no Patch 2.10. The next update will be Patch 2.11, around June 8. — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playVALORANTsa) May 17, 2021

The next Valorant patch will be around June 8 in the form of version 2.11

Most likely an update of the engine version from 4.24 to 4.25 — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) May 17, 2021

Valorant patches are known for game-breaking bugs, which often compromise the competitive integrity of the game.

Riot taking their time with the next update is a good sign, and hopefully, there won’t too many problematic bugs once patch 2.11 comes early next month.

Moreover, updating the game engine will help Valorant improve its overall performance, and boost the minimum FPS that players with low-end PCs face in the game.

Hit-box registry will also improve as a result, and a system upgrade is indeed a major quality of life upgrade that players can look forward to in Valorant patch 2.11.