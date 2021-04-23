Things to expect in Valorant Episode 2, Act 3, along with ‘Breeze’

Valorant’s Episode 2, Act 3 is all set to begin on April 27, 2021, with a new tropical map, ‘Breeze.’

Like other games, Valorant has always used a battlepass system, where one needs to grind through hours of the game to finish it. As of yet, all the Valorant Battle passes have had 50 tiers. It remains open for a certain period of time, till the new one arrives. The battlepass is available to all players who log in during that time.

All the new content seen below will be available after Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 arrives. Both free and paid content will be available, as was the case with previous battle passes.

The last Act saw the arrival of a new controller agent from Ghana, Astra, with astral powers. Now, in Episode 2, Act 3, fans and the community will be receiving a new map named "Breeze."

"Breeze" - a new tropical map in Valorant

After Icebox in Episode 1 Act 3, Valorant players are going to get their sixth map in Episode 2, Act 3. The map will be tropical-themed with a cobblestone-esque mossy stone archway and some docks in it.

Valorant’s new Battlepass

Episode 2, Act 3 is going to bring a handful of content like banners, titles, weapon skins, charms, and sprays. The new battlepass is expected to have a set of rewards. Just like the previous battle passes, it is probably going to have both paid and free rewards.

New Patch Notes 2.08 in Valorant

Similar to the previous Acts, Episode 2, Act 3, is going to bring new patch notes. The recent Valorant patch included a lot of buffs, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements.

Coach Slots will be coming to VALORANT with Act 3 (Patch 2.08) | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/lNzib4Y3ay — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) April 15, 2021

Nothing has been officially announced by the developers about the new 2.08 patch notes. But fans and the community are expecting more fixes, buffs and improvements to create a competitive balance.

However, one thing that will be coming in patch 2.08 is the coaching slots, as confirmed by the developers. This update is surely going to make a difference to the Valorant competitive scene.