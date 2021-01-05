Top 10 Indian Valorant Duelists of 2020

Duelists can often be the difference makers in Valorant, and these are the best of them that India has to offer.

Here's a list of the top Indian Valorant professional Duelists of 2020:

#10 - Nikhil ‘Flexx’ Govind

Nikhil Govind, also known as Flexx is currently playing under Team Tamilas. He prefers using Jett and Raze as his mains, and also likes using the Operator. An aggressive duelist, Flexx won the TEC Series 3 with Team Tamilas and was the runner up at Sky Showdown as well.

#9 - Simar 'Psy' Sethi

Simar Sethi, also known as Psy, is a fierce duelist currently playing under XTZ Esports. Despite often playing Jett, Psy has also been seen fragging with the sentinel Killjoy. Currently one of the top IGLs in India, Simar is also known for his operator usage.

Psy made a late entry into the Valorant scene with Noble Esports. However, he won Valorant Warfare, as well as the Nimo.tv Pro Streamer tournament. He was also the runner up at TEC Series 4.

#8 - Ayan 'ayaNq' Bhattacharya

Ayan Bhattacharya, also known as ayaNq, is an operator beast. With his main Jett, ayaNq entered the Valorant scene with Nezuko Gaming, which was later signed by Reckoning Esports.

With RGE, ayaNq became the runner up at the Nodwin Agni Series, and he also came third in the India Today Cup as well as the TEC Series 4. Known for his sniping, ayaNq has huge potential in the upcoming season.

#7 - Santhosh 'Rafaaaa' Kumar

Santhosh Kumar, also known as Rafaaaa, is a fragging machine. Playing under Team Tamilas, Rafaaaa caught the public eye after winning the Play Of The Tournament award in TEC Series 1. Maining Phoenix, Rafaaa went on to win TEC Series 3. He also came in 2nd at the Skyesports Championship 2.0.

#6 Jayanth 'skillZ' Ramesh

Jayanth Ramesh, also known as skillZ, is a duelist for Global Esports. Skillz made a name for himself playing CS:GO with Entity Gaming and Asking Questions, before entering the Valorant scene with GE. He is known for his bold rifling in Valorant.

He often uses Raze and Phoenix and also contributes to the team with Omen at times. With Global Esports, skillZ became the runner up at both TEC Series 2 and 5 as well.

#5 - Abhay 'Knightrider' Mulchandani

Abhay Mulchandani, also known as Knightrider, is one of the best duelists in the country. He is known for his Jett+Operator duo and is one of the India's best snipers. He is a retired CS:GO player, who is known for his time in God Particles.

Knightrider pursued a career in Valorant with God Particles before being offered a place in Godlike Esports' squad (previously FAR Esports). He won the 1 Play Esports Invitational, earning the MVP award, and also finished second at the TEC Series #3 with FAR Esports.

#4 - Ganesh 'SkRossi' Gangadhar

Ganesh Gangadhar, also known as "SkRossi," is a fierce aimer. He is known for his sharp operator usage and mains the duelist agent Jett. SkRossi has played for Blaze Esports in CS:GO. He made a late entry into the Valorant scene with Global Esports. He is feared by enemies for his sharp reflexes and aiming.

SkRossi is one of the country's best snipers, and he also grabbed the MVP award at the TEC Series 3.

#3 - Karan 'Excali' Mhaswadkar

Karan Mhaswadkar, also known as 'Excali', is one of the country's best duelists. Known for his flashy aim and rifling, Excali mains agents like Raze and Reyna and has even contributed with controllers like Omen.

Excali previously played for Entity Gaming in CS:GO and has pursued a career in Valorant since. He started with Team Vertigo. He is currently playing for Team Mahi. Excali won the MVP award at TEC Series 4.

#2 - Debanjan 'Deathmaker' Das

Debanjan Das, also known as Deathmaker, is considered the best aimer in the country. He has held the sharpshooting mantle since his time in CS:GO. Deathmaker entered Valorant with GodSquad (later signed under Global Esports) and then took a break to pursue CS:GO.

However, he landed at GodLike Esports as a Valorant pro. Deathmaker mains duelists like Jett and Raze and also has decent operator skills. With Global Esports, he was a runner up at TEC Series 1 and 2. He also grabbed the MVP award in TEC Series 1and 5, and the Skyesports League 2020.

#1 - Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose

Sabyasachi Bose, also known as "Antidote," is considered the country's best sniper since his time in CS:GO. One of India's best Jett mains, Antidote, is known for his unpredictable plays, aggressive positioning and his fierce composure under pressure.

An ex-CS:GO pro who has played under Global Esports and Optic India, Antidote entered the Valorant scene early with Team Vertigo. He currently plays for Team Mahi and has won all the national tournaments that he has participated in.