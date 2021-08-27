Top 10 tips to get easy kills in Valorant

Riot Games’ Valorant has emerged as one of the most popular tactical shooter games since its release.

Kills help maximize the chances of winning a match in tactical shooter games like Valorant. However, many players face difficulty in getting more kills during the matches, and it either leads to them being the bottom frag or losing the match in Valorant.

Winning in Valorant depends a lot on a player's aim and their use of abilities. They can fetch kills through both gunplay and by using abilities that cause damage to the enemies. Thus, they need to perfect their aim and select the right agent to get easy kills in Valorant.

However, there are a lot of other ways through which the players can kill their enemies with ease.

10 tricks in Valorant to help get easy kills

10) Try to entry frag

Entry fragging is one of the key ways to get the first kills. Valorant is the best for players with an aggressive playstyle. Moreover, the right choice of agents also matters in this case. Players can pick a duelist or an initiator agent like Jett, Reyna, or Breach to entry frag with the help of their abilities.

9) Play proactively

Players need to be in constant battles with their enemies. Thus, they need to play a little aggressive but also wisely. Often players try to play too aggressively and end up dying instead of taking a kill.

8) Learn lineups and setups

Causing damage or killing the enemies from a distance becomes easy by practicing lineups or setups. Abilities like Viper’s Snake Bite, Killjoy’s Swarm Grenade or Sova’s Shock Dart can cause damage from a distance or even kill an enemy with low HP. Players need to have a great lineup and setup knowledge to execute them correctly during the matches.

7) Lurk and get the enemies from behind

Often lurking or flanking can help players get easy kills if their enemies are not vigilant. They can get behind them when they push into the site. This is one of the easiest ways to get a kill.

6) Do a wall-bang

Enemies often hide behind boxes or walls to catch unknowing players. However, they can take advantage of this and do a wall-bang. There are certain "bangable" spots on the wall where players can just shoot at it and any enemy behind it will get knocked down.

5) Pick the right agent

Valorant agents such as Raze, Viper, Killjoy and more are equipped with abilities that can deal damage. These agents can easily take down the enemies even without a gun just by using their abilities against agents like Sage or Omen whose abilities are of a defensive nature. Thus, picking up agents like these can easily allow players to get easy kills without depending on gunplay.

4) Use the abilities

Many players often rely solely on gunplay instead of using their abilities. Valorant requires a balance of both gunplay and abilities. All the agents have a unique set of abilities that can deal damage and help them get kills easily. Thus, it is best to use abilities along with gunplay.

3) Practice in the Range

To improve in the game, one needs a lot of practice. Players can improve their gamesense and aim by training themselves in the Range. It will automatically help them in getting easy kills once the player improves their skills.

2) Get a better crosshair setting

It's fairly easy to get easy kills in a gunfight with a precise aim. A good crosshair setting can definitely improve a player's aim. This way they can win gunfights with ease.

1) Know the agent and the abilities well

Players need to be aware of all the abilities of all the agents. They should also know when to use them. This will improve the player's overall game sense and can help them fetch kills by knowing which abilities to use and when.

