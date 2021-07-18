Top 3 team compositions to have on Valorant’s Breeze

When Valorant first came out, it had four different maps. However, within one year, Valorant released two maps, Icebox and Breeze, at the end of Episode 1 and 2 respectively.

When Icebox was first released, the Valorant community wasn’t impressed by the map and it had a negative impact on the game. Surprisingly, the situation was the opposite when Breeze came out, as players fell in love with the map immediately.

Breeze is a tropical paradise island in the middle of the sea. Along with seaside caves and historic ruins, washed-up garbage and stranded ships form the foundation of the island's small civilization.

Top 3 Valorant team compositions for map Breeze

Breeze is the largest map in Valorant so far. It is mandatory for players to be careful, as long-distance fights are very common here. The map is so large that close-quarter combat is a rare thing.

Because of Breeze’s uniqueness, having an effective team composition requires thinking out of the box. Below are the top three team compositions for Valorant’s Breeze:

Jett, Skye, and Viper

Viper is great for vision blocking (Image via Riot)

Viper is great for Breeze as she can divide various open areas to minimize the number of possible angles the opponent can take advantage of.

Jett is a great agile duelist, so taking an operator to take on long-range fights is helpful for the team. Along with Jett, Skye can also assist her with flashes.

Sova, Raze, and Sage

Sova's intel gathering makes him a must in teams (Image via Riot)

Sova is a great intel agent and is a must for almost every competitive team. Since Breeze is a spacious map, Sova’s Recon Bolt can give the team valuable information.

With this intel, Raze can use her utilities to hurt opponents and make team’s entry much easier. On the other hand, Sage is amazing on the defender side, as she can slow down her enemies.

It is recommended to have another Duelist and Initiator along with the above-mentioned agents.

Astra, Cypher, and Omen

Astra keep opponents at bay with her utitilies (Image via Riot)

Astra is a great agent pick for map Breeze. Her abilities allow her to deny vision to enemies, as Breeze is a huge map, and vision plays a big role here. Additionally, Omen can also use his smokes and paranoia to gain easy access to sites.

Cypher’s Spycam plays a huge role in a team. Breeze being the largest map in Valorant, Cypher can easily use his Spycam to gain intel with no risk. For the other two agents, a duelist and initiator of choice is a must.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji