Top 5 Agents in Valorant Episode 2 Act 2

With the release of Act 2 in Valorant, players are looking to reach higher ranks than before.

When it comes to winning matches, Agent selection and overall team composition will heavily affect the outcome of the match. Rather than insta-locking Duelists, players should look to use Agents that will impact the game in each round. In higher Elo especially, it’s essential to have a well-rounded and versatile team.

Squad up, it’s time for Episode 2 Act II. Dominate as a new Agent, tear through the new Battlepass, and more. https://t.co/lxN1X1gLWG — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 2, 2021

5 best agents to use in Valorant Episode 2 Act 2

#5 - Jett

Jett (Image via Riot Games)

Jett’s pick rate is extremely high for a reason. She is the most mobile Agent in Valorant, with exceptional trade denial.

After picking off an enemy, Jett can use her Tailwind to escape. By doing so, she can give her team the numbers advantage in a round.

Jett is also the premier Operator Agent in Valorant. Not only can she deny trades but she can also play off-angles with her Updraft. She frequently catches enemies off-guard while playing vertical angles.

Jett can also cut off sight lines with her Cloudburst smoke. Despite being slightly nerfed, Cloudburst is still effective, especially when executing on sites quickly.

Jett has a great kit for getting early kills in the round. Her trade denial, along with her off-angles, makes her an exceptional Duelist on any team.

#4 - Killjoy

Killjoy (Image via Riot Games)

When it comes to holding down a bombsite in Valorant, Killjoy reigns supreme. Her kit can be used to locate enemies and deal a bit of damage.

Killjoy is the only Sentinel in Valorant who can deal damage to enemies with her abilities. Her Turret, which doesn’t deal substantial damage, does inflict bullet flinch on enemies.

Killjoy’s Nano Swarm, however, deals lots of damage to enemies. This ability acts similarly to a Molotov, damaging any player that stands in its radius while in effect. The Nano Swarm can flush enemies out of corners or delay site pushes and retakes.

Killjoy's ultimate ability, Lockdown, is excellent for initiating site retakes or site pushes. Once activated, a 15-second countdown will begin. Upon detonation, all opposing players within the Lockdown’s radius will be “detained” for seven seconds. Detained players will be unable to use guns or abilities.

Killjoy is Valorant’s strongest defender yet and will continue to thrive even in Act 2.

#3 - Brimstone

Brimstone (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Episode 2 began with a buff to Brimstone. His entire kit, besides his ultimate, was strengthened.

Brimstone’s signature ability, Sky Smokes, allows him to place up to three smokes per round. Brimstone, unlike the other Controller Agents in Valorant, can drop his smokes simultaneously. When it comes to quick executions, Brimstone is the go-to Controller.

Additionally, Brimstone has great stalling power with his Incendiary. Players that have molly lineups up their sleeve can clutch round after round for their team. With both an Incendiary and an Orbital Strike available, Brimstone can punish enemies that try to defuse the bomb.

All Controller Agents have a unique playstyle in Valorant, but Brimstone offers the most practical approach.

#2 - Sova

Sova (Image via Riot Games)

Sova’s recon ability in Valorant shouldn’t be underestimated. Locating enemies before executing a strategy can give Sova and his teammates the advantage.

Sova also possesses an Owl Drone, which allows him to remotely control a drone to find and even tag enemies. He and his team can use this intel to plan their next move.

With his Shock Darts, Sova can shoot electric arrows to deal damage to enemies. Players with extensive Shock Dart knowledge can use them to delay bomb defuses.

Lastly, Sova has one of the strongest ultimates in all of Valorant. Hunter’s Fury allows him to fire three wall-piercing electric arrows, which deal 80 damage to players. This ultimate can be used to get early picks or post-plant to prevent a bomb defuse.

#1 - Breach

Breach (Image via Riot Games)

Breach requires some team coordination, but if used correctly, he can be a real nuisance to enemies.

With all of his abilities purchased, it seems like Breach has enough utility to take on an entire team. In total, he can have three flashes for 600 credits or 100 credits each. Additionally, he can purchase an Aftershock, which is a wall-piercing explosion. Breach also has a stun ability called Fault Line.

Although Breach can play off of his own abilities, his kit is best-utilized in conjunction with his teammates. Breach can use his abilities from long range, making him a great initiator. However, it’s important for Breach to communicate with his team to ensure he isn’t mistiming his abilities.

Rolling Thunder, Breach’s ultimate ability, sends a large quake that stuns and knocks anyone out in its proximity. Breach and his teammates can fully take sites once his Rolling Thunder is initiated. Breach can knock opponents off the bomb with Rolling Thunder, making it a great post-plant ultimate as well.

There’s no end to the utility with Breach. His kit, especially when setting up teammates, is great for executing site takes and retakes.

Act 2 has just started in Valorant, so Riot may change up a character or two. However, for now, these Agents are certainly good picks within any team composition.