Top 5 emerging South Asian Valorant stars of 2021

Valorant esports scene in South Asia has grown to a whole new level in the last year. Teams are grinding and practicing hard to make their mark on the international stage.

However, this year South Asian Valorant has seen some exciting talents who have the potential to dominate the scene in the coming years. Tournaments like Valorant Conquerors Championship, TEC Gauntlet, Skyesports Valorant Championship, and other third-party tournaments have given a chance to some young talents to showcase their skill.

Emerging stars of South Asian Valorant esports in 2021

5) Sahil "Strixx" Rane

Sahil "Strixx" Rane is one of the emerging talents of South Asian Valorant esports. The 18-year-old Indian Valorant pro is currently playing for S8UL Esports.

Strixx prefers to play as a duelist for his team. With his aggressive playstyle and unnatural reflex, he can single-handedly change the game's outcome. He was the semi-finalist of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2 with T69. The teenager has huge potential to dominate the scene in the coming years.

4) Prabhdeep "Ghost" Bhatia

Prabhdeep "Ghost" Bhatia is another teenage sensation of Indian Valorant esports this year. Ghost started the year with Enigma Gaming, where he caught the eye of many for his excellent sniping skills in the game. Later, he joined Team XO and finished the year with them.

Ghost started his Valorant journey as a duelist for his team. Later he adopted different agents to adjust to different playstyles. The versatility in the game makes him one of the emerging stars of South Asian Valorant esports.

3) Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar

Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar is one of the emerging talents in the region. RvK left CS: GO and switched to Valorant last March to join F1XLS Esports. He later joined Enigma Gaming and is currently playing for them.

RvK started his Valorant journey as the Sentinel for his team. As time passed, he proved his capability with other roles as well. RvK is known for his Sheriff shots in the game. His crisp aim helps to take down opponents even on a budget buy.

2) Mohit "MW1" Wakle

Mohit "MW1" Wakle is a star in-making from the region. MW1 joined Velocity Gaming ahead of the Valorant Conquerors Championship and became a key part of the team's success in the tournament.

MW1 is one of the best aimers in the country. His aggressive playstyle and sharp aim helped him create space for his side. However, MW1 is currently playing as a substitute for his team as he has some personal commitment to finish. It will be interesting to see how he utilizes his potential in the coming days once he is done with his commitments.

1) Abhirup "LightningFast" Choudhury

Abhirup "LightningFast" Choudhury is one of the most versatile players in the region. LightningFast is currently playing for Global Esports. Depending on the map and agent composition, he has played several roles for his team.

LightningFast's high game sense and calm nature allows him to perform better than the rest. He was the champion of the Valorant Conquerors Championship and represented the region in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

