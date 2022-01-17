Top 5 Phantom skins to invest in Valorant Episode 4

Valorant has a unique range of weapons, and Phantom is one option that players select the most. Lower recoil and higher fire rates make this gun preferable over other firearms.

However, for each gun, the developer has released some attractive skins. These cosmetics come at a cost, and users need to spend VP (in-game currency) to add them to their arsenal.

Gamers who love to use Phantom also tend to buy these skins to get a better experience while using the gun, for which the game offers a range of cosmetics.

Most appealing Phantom skins in Valorant Episode 4

Valorant Episode 4 Disruption went live a few days back with the arrival of patch 4.0. The developer has introduced another new weapon skin bundle, Protocol 781-A, which includes a Phantom skin. Here are the five best cosmetics for this weapon in Episode 4.

1) Oni Phantom

The Oni Phantom arrived with the introduction of the Oni Weapon Skin Collection with patch 1.04. It took inspiration from Japanese folklore of the Oni, known for murder and cannibalism.

The bundle is part of the Premium Edition (PE) tier, while the skin costs around 1,775 VP.

2) Ion Phantom

It is one of the best Phantom skins, which arrived in November 2020, till date. A white textured body with a glowing blue core makes it extra attractive.

The bundle also belongs to the Premium Edition (PE) tier and costs around 1,775 VP.

3) Ruination Phantom

Ruination Phantom came into the game with the introduction of the Ruination skin bundle in patch 3.01. It was a themed item to mark Riot's first collaboration project between League of Legends and Valorant.

The Ruination Phantom belongs to the game's Ultimate Edition (UE) tier. The gun skin costs 2,475 VP.

4) Spectrum Phantom

The Spectrum Phantom is one of the most popular weapon skins. In collaboration with EDM artist Zedd, Riot made this skin bundle with flashy and colorful VFX and appealing sound effects and introduced it last September.

The Spectrum bundle belongs to the Exclusive Edition (UE) tier. The gun skin costs 2,675 VP.

5) Protocol Phantom

Protocol Phantom is the latest addition, and this new weapon skin bundle is Valorant's first-ever mech-themed weapon skin bundle with voice line features, making it unique from the rest.

The Protocol 781-A bundle also belongs to the Exclusive Edition (UE) tier. The gun skin costs 2,675 VP.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer