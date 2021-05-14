Top 5 players to look out for at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik

The Valorant community will witness its first international LAN tournament since the game’s release, as the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters is set to kick off on May 24th, 2021 in Reykjavik.

Due to the global pandemic, Valorant's tournaments have been mostly limited to regional online sessions since its release in June 2020. This makes the Masters that is scheduled to be held in Reykjavik quite a significant step moment for Valorant's international competitive community.

Each region is locked in! 🔒



Presenting the qualified teams for Masters Reykjavík! 🇮🇸 pic.twitter.com/YSBoCPyMKB — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 13, 2021

The ten teams that qualified for the VCT Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik are:

Sentinels (North America) Version1 (North America) Fnatic (Europe, Middle East, Africa) Team Liquid (Europe, Middle East, Africa) Team Vikings (Brazil) Sharks Esports (Brazil) KRÜ Esports (Latin America) NUTURN (Korea) Crazy Raccoon (Japan) X10 Esports (Southeast Asia)

This sets the stage for the top players to prove their mettle at the highest competitive level of Valorant. It also remains to be seen whether the Valorant players who have excelled in the online tournaments can do the same in the high pressure environment of a LAN tournament.

Top 5 players to look out for in Valorant Champion Tour 2021 Masters in Reykjavik

Tenz

TenZ (Image from Cloud9)

Sentinels’ Tyson “Tenz” Ngo has become quite a sensation in the Valorant esports community. The raw aggression of Sentinels’ and their loose and fast play style seems like the ideal place for Tenz to shine.

His impeccable aim and crisp reflexes are an exquisite sight for any Valorant fan. Tenz’s Jett and Reyna have been a force to be reckoned with while they compete with other Valorant squads.

ScreaM

ScreaM (Image from Team Liquid)

The CS: GO veteran who plays for Team Liquid has shown some top notch performances in Valorant time and time again. The EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Final saw Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom’s stellar performance with Phoenix, Sage and Reyna. His success has been one of the major contributing factors to Team Liquid’s chance at the VCT Masters in Reykjavik.

Derke

Nikita “Derke'' Sirmitev is a Jett-aficionado whose Operator skills proved to be a vital asset to Fnatic in his limited stay with the squad in the EMEA Challenger 2 and the EMEA Challenger Final. Derke’s Jett-OP combo seemed like just the thing Fnatic needed to get an edge over the competitors.

Sacy

Sacy (Image from theclutch.com.br)

Team Vikings’ Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi is a Sova player, but that did not stop him from scoring the highest number of kills among his squad in the Brazil Challengers Final. Sacy was the player to beat in the match in the grand finals and once again statistically shined throughout the tournament despite playing Sova instead of a duelist.

Lakia

Lakia (Image from liquipedia.net)

NUTURN’s Kim “Lakia” Jong-min is yet another Sova player to be featured in this list. He has had an impeccable run leading up to the Masters tournament. Besides Sova, he has also performed well on his occasional Raze appearances.

It goes without saying that the ten teams which qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik have players of the highest quality. Each player has the potential to shine and prove to the world that they are the best players of Valorant.