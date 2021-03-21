Valorant: Tenz's mouse, keyboard, crosshair, graphics, and other settings

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo was one of the early adopters of Valorant, taking the leap in the shooter's closed beta release in April 2020.

Tenz is a former Counter-Strike pro who has been a sensation in the higher echelons of Valorant since the very get-go. He was the first player to reach the rank Valorant, which has now been renamed Radiant.

Before his decision to step down from Cloud9’s competitive roaster on January 12, 2021, to pursue content creation, he was an absolute star. Although Tenz shined individually in Cloud9, the team struggled as a whole.

It finished last in its group in the JBL Quantum Cup and was knocked out in the quarterfinals of First Strike NA - UMG and NSG.

In a very surprising turn of events in March, Tenz joined Sentinels on short notice after a controversy surrounding Jay “Sinatraa” Won came to light.

Tenz has been a force to be reckoned with in the ongoing Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Master of North America. Sentinels have been undefeated in its run and will be meeting FaZe Clan in the grand finals today.

It remains to be seen if Sentinels achieve any success as a team. The Valorant community, regardless, is full of awe at Tenz’s individual skill.

Tenz’s Valorant settings, crosshair, and setup

Advertisement

Like any pro player with a background in Counter-Strike; Tenz has crisp aim, sharp reflexes, and a very methodical approach to the game. Tenz’s Valorant settings are given below.

Tenz Valorant mouse setting:

Mouse - Vaxee Zygen NP-01 Glossy

DPI- 800

Hz- 1000

Sensitivity- 0.314

Scoped Sensitivity M.- 1

eDPI- 251.2

Windows Sensitivity- 6

Tenz Valorant keybinds:

Keyboard - HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Walk - L-Shift

Crouch- L-Ctrl

Jump- Wheel Down

Use Object- E

Equip Primary Weapon- 1

Equip Secondary Weapon- 2

Equip Melee Weapon- 3

Equip Spike- 4

Use/Equip Ability: 1- Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability: 2- Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability: 3- C

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate- F

Tenz Valorant crosshair:

Color- Cyan

Outlines- Off

Center Dot- Off

Inner Lines- 1/4/2/2

Outer Lines- 0/0/0/0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error- Off / Off / Off

Tenz Valorant radar:

Rotate/Fixed Orientation- Rotate/Based on side

Keep Player Centered- On

Minimap Size- 1.2

Minimap Zoom- 0.8

Minimap Vision Cones- On

Show Map Region Names- Always

Tenz Valorant video settings:

Monitor- Asus ROG Swift PG259QN

Graphics Card - Asus Geforce RTX 3090

Display Settings:

Display Mode- Fullscreen

Resolution- 1920x1080

Frame Rate Limit- Unlocked

Graphics Settings:

Material Quality- Low

Texture Quality - Low

Detail Quality- Low

UI Quality- Low

Vignette- Off

VSync- Off

Anti-Aliasing- None

Anisotropic Filtering- 1x

Improve Clarity- Off

Bloom- Off

Distortion- Off

First Person Shadows- Off