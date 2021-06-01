Top 5 players of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik has ended, with Sentinels winning the first-ever international Valorant LAN event. As top teams around the globe faced each other, fans were witness to some exciting gameplay.

However, some players showed their excellence throughout the tournament, and here are the five best players from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Players who showed they were the best at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

5) Lakia (Nuturn Gaming)

Kim "Lakia" Jong-min of Nuturn Gaming was excellent throughout the event. He was one reason for Nuturn finishing as the second runner-up in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Lakia mainly played as the Initiator for his team in this tournament, and he did his job correctly. He was the MVP on Day 4 of the VCT Masters as well.

4) Scream (Team Liquid)

Although the tournament didn't go per expectation for Team Liquid, Adil "Scream" Benrlitom showed his class at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Scream played with Sage and Phoenix as per his team's requirements and was among the top fraggers on almost every map he played.

3) Doma (Fnatic)

Domagoj "Doma" Fancev from Fnatic was one of the most consistent performers in the tournament. He played with multiple agents, such as Skye, Sage, and Raze, as per his side's needs and was highly influential with each one of them.

Doma's composure, sharp aim, and game sense were critical parts of his success at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

2) Tenz (Sentinels)

Tyson "Tenz" Ngo also performed as per the expectation, and he was one of the main reasons for Sentines' success at the VCT Masters.

The TenZ Effect.



(Stats are from #VALORANTMasters Grand Finals Series against Fnatic) pic.twitter.com/96Wzn2k5VJ — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 31, 2021

Tenz mainly played as the duelist for Sentinels and was among the top fraggers in every match. He eliminated 207 opponents throughout the tournament, maintaining a 1.49 KD ratio.

The pro was also the MVP on the event's final day when Sentinels beat Fnatic to claim the title.

1) Derke (Fnatic)

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev was arguably the best player at the VCT Masters, claiming three MVP awards overall. He also played with multiple agents as per his roster's needs and was excellent with every role.

.@FNATIC @derkeps so far this tournament:



166 kills

128 deaths

36 assists



#1 in Average Combat Score

#1 in First Bloods

#2 in Kills-per-Round

#2 Average Damage-per-Round

#4 in K:D

#5 in Clutches pic.twitter.com/p0i00PyCBx — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) May 29, 2021

It was heartbreaking for him and his team to finish second in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. But his performance in the tournament will be a big boost for his team in the upcoming events.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.