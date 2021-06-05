Top 5 plays in Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik came to an end just a week ago after Sentinels claimed the title by securing a flawless victory against Fnatic in the grand finals.

Top teams around the globe faced each other and fans have witnessed some exciting clashes throughout the tournament. Week-long Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik has produced some extraordinary plays as well.

Best plays in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

#5 - NU Lakia's aggressive 1v2 clutch

Kim "Lakia" Jong-min of Nuturn Gaming was excellent throughout the tournament and clutched multiple rounds for his team. Nuturn Gaming faced Version 1 in the upper-bracket Round 2 tie in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

In Round 23 on Ascent, Lakia was left alone in a 1v2 situation with the bomb planted at the A site. However, Lakia chose to go aggressive and jumped from the A heaven and eliminated both the enemies in a single-spray and clutched the round for his team.

#4 - Jamppi's Judge-Ace

Team Liquid's Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen showed the power of Judge with an excellent Ace against Team Vikings in the lower-bracket Round 3 tie of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Jamppi took down all five enemies with a Judge in his hand within just four seconds. It was one of the fastest clutches of the tournament as well.

#3 - Link's 1v3 clutch with Judge

Team Liquid's Travis "Link" Mendoza also showed the power of Judge in his 1v3 clutch against Fnatic in the lower-bracket round 4 tie of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Link was left in a 1v3 situation with the bomb planted and was waiting for his opponents to rush on him in the B site of Ascent. His plan worked out as all three players of Fnatic picked at him together. Link connected all the three shots with the Judge in his hand and secured the round for his team.

#2 - Shahzam's 1v2 Clutch

Sentinels' Shahzeb "Shahzam" Khan led his team from the front. He was excellent throughout the tournament, clutching multiple rounds for his team.

In the grand final, Shahzam found himself in a 1v2 situation. The spike was planted on the C site of Haven. Oppenents' Skye used her TRAILBLAZER to concuss him for few seconds. But he somehow managed to dodge enemies while being concussed and eliminated both his opponents in a single spray when the concussion time was over.

#1 - Tenz's Marshal 4K

Sentinels' Tyson "Tenz" Ngo was one of the best-performing players of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. He was one of the main reasons for Sentinels' success in the tournament.

Sentinels was able to take control of the C-site in Haven against Fnatic and planted the spike. Tenz was guarding the spike from C-long with a Marshal in his hands. He connected four headshots consecutively and secured the round for his team with a 4K.

Edited by suwaidfazal