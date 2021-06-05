Sentinels remove Sinatraa from Valorant roster on official site

After the much-awaited news of Tyson “TenZ” Ngo successfully signing up for their Valorant roster, Sentinels suddenly removed Jay “Sinatraa” Won from their roster on their official site.

Sinatraa has been the centerpiece of attention in the worldwide Valorant community, especially the North American fans of the organization.

The former Overwatch pro turned Valorant professional player was accused of sexual abuse by his former girlfriend, Cleo “cleoh” Hernandez.

Sentinels Sinatraa has been accused of sexual abuse by his ex girlfriend. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 10, 2021

Right before Sentinels were getting ready for the first Masters of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021, Sinatraa received a ban from competitive Valorant esports until further notice. Former Cloud9 Blue pro TenZ was then recruited by Sentinels on loan for the remainder of their journey in the then-upcoming VCT.

After several successful feats, Sentinels chose to buy out TenZ from Cloud9 Blue. Today, they finally removed Sinatraa from their official roster site.

The journey of Sinatraa in Valorant

Since 2016, 21-year-old has been a known face in the competitive FPS multiplayer scene due to his prowess in Overwatch. Apart from his professional life, he also represented his country internationally.

After Valorant’s release, he switched his path to join the official roster of Sentinels on April 28th, 2020. Since then, Sentinels have been a dominating face in Valorant’s North American region.

But since his former girlfriend’s allegations this March, he has been kept on probation, according to the official ruling of Riot Games. During this time, the addition of TenZ has showed great promise for the roster. Not only did they win the VCT Stage 1 Masters, but they also secured the first-ever international major of Valorant in Reykjavik.

Keeping all investigations in light, Riot banned Sinatraa from competitive Valorant for six months. Riot’s ruling stated:

“Jay “Sinatraa” Won has violated Rule 8.1 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy and will be suspended for six months (which is considered to have begun with his administrative suspension on March 10th, 2021), continuing through September 10th, 2021 (end of the Stage 3 Challenger season and final Masters event). He will be eligible to return for Last Chance Qualifiers and Champions.”

With the investigation still hanging over his head and TenZ emerging victorious with the Sentinels roster in all events, Sinatraa’s future was becoming more and more uncertain. Sentinels eventually removed his name from their official site.

According to the update, Sentinels’ official Valorant roster consists of:

Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan

Hunter “SicK” Mims

Jared “zombs” Gitlin

Michael “dapr” Gulino

Tyson” TenZ” Ngo

Even though Sentinels have handed out no official information, this could very well mean his departure from the roster after the successful signing of TenZ.

