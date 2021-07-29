Top 5 teams to look for in EU Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 2

The EU Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 2 started off on July 22, with eight qualified teams from the European regions.

Teams holding the top two positions in the tournament will make their place in the EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs, where they will fight off for the VCT Stage 3 Masters - Berlin. The EU VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2 will have eight teams, including four teams from EU VCT Stage 3 Challengers 1.

The other four teams qualified from the closing qualifiers. In the tournament's first round, the Challengers 1 qualifying teams will face the squads from closed qualifiers.

The eight teams that qualified for the EU Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 2 are:

Fnatic

Team Liquid

Team BDS

Rix.GG Thunder

TENSTAR

Giants Gaming

Team Vitality

Alliance

The schedule for Day 1 of the #VALORANTChallengers EU Stage 3 Week 2 Main Event is set. pic.twitter.com/UsqVzVjB5W — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) July 27, 2021

All eight teams have high potential to win the EU Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 2. However, some have high expectations from their fans and the Valorant community. This article features a list of the top five teams to look out for in the EU VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2.

Top 5 teams to keep an eye on in the EU Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 2

5) Rix.GG Thunder

Rix.GG Thunder has got a brilliant set of players in its Valorant roster. In early 2021, the team got a new bunch of talented players from the EU region. Even though it didn’t make it to any of the Challengers' main events in either Stage One or Two, it was successful in Stage Three.

Seeing the team grow both regionally and internationally, it has the potential to grab everyone's attention with their performance.

4) Alliance

Last time, Alliance qualified to the VCT 2021: Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 - Closed Qualifier but didn’t make it further. Hence, seeing it fight again to make a stronger comeback will be worth witnessing. Naturally, fans expect a lot from the squad.

3) Team Vitality

Team Vitality recently got Egyptian player Mohamed "Shalaby" Shalaby added to the team. He was formerly a part of Anubis Gaming and is now a valuable player in the squad. Team Vitality have made a lot of changes to its Valorant roster over the past few months. Hence, getting to see the team’s performance in the tournament will be intriguing.

2) Team Liquid

Although Team Liquid didn’t win the VCT Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavík, it was one of the strongest teams from the region to make its way to it. With Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom and Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen in the team, Team Liquid has always dominated its opponents.

Last time, it was the winner of VCT 2021: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Finals, hence it will be interesting to watch the squad fight again to get into the EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs.

1) Fnatic

Fnatic has been one of the top dominating teams in the EU region. It was the runner-up of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavík. Even though the team has faced lots of ups and downs, it has always come back stronger. It has remained the winner of the VCT 2021: Europe Stage 2 Challengers 2, and even qualified for the VCT Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavík finals.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

