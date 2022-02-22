Top 5 Valorant players in EMEA

Valorant esports scene has grown drastically since last year, with EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa) as one of the dominant regions.

Valorant Champions 2021 witnessed heavy dominance of EMEA teams across the tournament, even with juggernaut teams present from regions like North America (NA), Korea (KR), LATAM (Latin America) and more. EMEA has some of the top players who have amazed the fans and the community with their incredible performances in the tournaments.

Currently, all 12 teams from the region are playing in VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 to get into the Masters. However, only three can make it to the first LAN tournament of the year.

Five best Valorant esports players from EMEA

The EMEA region has some talented players who have helped their team win some crucial matches with their brilliant skills. Each and every player has stood out in the tournaments and proved their worth with their performances.

Below is a list of the top five Valorant esports players from the EMEA region.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views and is in no way the final list for others.

5) Jake "Boaster" Howlett - Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett is the In-Game Leader (IGL) for Fnatic and has been a part of the roster since February 2021. After his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) career, he switched to Riot Games' tactical shooter.

Boaster is mostly seen playing KAY/O and Sage. He has headed the team to the VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik Grand Finals and also spearheaded Fnatic to the Valorant Champions. Unfortunately, Fnatic didn't win any LAN tournaments under him last year. However, he has another chance to prove himself and the team again this season.

4) Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom - Team Liquid

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is a former Belgian CS: GO player who plays for Team Liquid. He had a successful career in CS: GO, but switched to Valorant soon after its release. He was initially a part of Team Prodigy, but later joined Team Liquid in August 2020.

ScreaM is known for his crisp aim. The Belgian Valorant player has made some of the most insane Reyna plays. However, he also picks other agents like Skye, Sage, and Jett often in official tournament matches.

3) Patryk "starxo" Kopczyński - Acend

Patryk "starxo" Kopczyński is a part of the Champions 2021 winning team, Acend, and has been one of its key players. He joined Acend in March 2021, and has helped them rise and become the strongest team in the world.

Although he is well known for his Skye plays, the player stands out for his versatile agent pool. Recently, players have experimented with agents like Astra, Jett, Viper and Sage. Starxo has supported his team well and has been outstanding in tournaments with his aggressive plays.

2) Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin - Gambit Esports

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin is the professional player for Gambit Esports, the VCT 2021 Stage 3 Masters Berlin winners. The player soon gained popularity after his remarkable performances in the official VCT tournaments with his Viper and Cypher plays.

nAts' defensive setups and lurking skills offer a competitive edge to his team. It often becomes difficult for enemies to enter the site he is defending. Apart from Viper and Cypher, he has recently been seen playing Sage on his streams.

1) Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek - Acend

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek, the Turkish professional player, is currently one of the top Jett players in the global Valorant esports scene. He currently plays for Champions 2021 winning team Acend.

In addition to Jett, cNed also plays Chamber and Sage. He has an aggressive playstyle, which allows his team to secure map control. Whether it's entry-fragging with Jett or defending a site with Chamber, he does it all. cNed has been the backbone of Acend, helping them dominate the Valorant esports scene.

Edited by Mayank Shete