Top 5 Valorant players in NA

Valorant esports has grown massively worldwide, especially after Riot Games introduced its official VCT tournament.

Of all the regions worldwide, the North American Valorant esports scene has some top players. The region has excelled and stands as the most significant rival against EMEA.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event was an absolute banger and we've got our Top 5 Plays of the Week to recap all the amazing highlights! Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event was an absolute banger and we've got our Top 5 Plays of the Week to recap all the amazing highlights! https://t.co/ktbmNrDWg7

Currently, the top 12 teams from the region are competing in the VCT 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1's Group Stage to get into the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters. However, only three can make it to the first LAN tournament of the year.

5 best Valorant esports players from NA

Every player in the region has stood out with their skills and amazing performances in the tournament. The North American region has a bunch of talented players who have emerged as some of the best.

This article features a list of the top five Valorant esports players from the NA region.

5) Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk - 100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk is one of the top duelist players in the region. He is the professional esports player for 100 Thieves. Even though the team didn't perform well in the VCT 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1, the player supported his team with skillful plays.

Recently, he has been seen playing Raze, Jett, and Chamber mainly in VCT tournaments. The young player has helped the team win matches with his aggressive playstyle and stood out due to his in-game skills.

4) Trent "trent" Cairns - The Gaurd

Trent "trent" Cairns is one of the most recent players to join The Guard, ahead of VCT 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1. He is one of the backbones of the squad, leading them to not lose a single match in the tournament while defeating teams like 100 Thieves, Luminosity, XSET, and Evil Geniuses.

Trent mostly plays Sova, Viper, and Breach in tournaments and has helped The Guard win some crucial rounds with his strong in-game skills. He is one of the emerging players in the North American Valorant scene who has showcased remarkable performances in the tournament.

3) Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan - Sentinels

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan is the IGL (In-Game Leader) of Sentinels, the VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík winners. After a successful career in CS:GO, he was one of the earliest players to switch to Valorant. He has been a part of the Sentinels since April 28, 2020.

ShahZaM has not only led the team well but has also been a great player as an individual. He is mostly seen playing initiators like Sova and Breach. However, he also played Jett at times in the official VCT tournaments.

2) Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker - OpTic Gaming

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker is a part of OpTic Gaming’s roster. The former CS:GO player switched to Valorant in September 2020 and joined ANDBOX. After being a part of the team for almost a year, he joined Team Envy in August 2021, which later traded its roster to OpTic Gaming.

Yay is mostly seen playing with Jett. However, in recent official VCT matches, he has also picked Chamber and outplayed opponents in the tournament.

1) Tyson "TenZ" Ngo - Sentinels

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, the Canadian professional esports player, was one of the earliest players to switch from CS: GO. He started his Valorant career with Cloud9 Blue but later joined Sentinels. TenZ is considered one of the finest Jett players globally.

The player has popularized the Jett and Operator combination in the community and stunned everyone with his fast flicks. As a duelist player for the team, he makes space for his teammates on the site by taking direct fights with the enemies.

