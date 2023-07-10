Top 10 highest earning Valorant teams of all time

In the world of esports, Valorant has emerged as a thrilling tactical first-person shooter game, capturing the hearts of millions of players worldwide. With its rise in popularity, Riot Games' tactical shooter has also witnessed the birth of some extraordinary teams that have not only demonstrated exceptional skill but also amassed impressive earnings along their competitive journey.

Let's explore the exciting world of competitive esports and discover the top 10 teams that have made a significant impact in terms of earnings.

Highest-earning Valorant teams of all time

10) DRX

DRX are a formidable team that have made their mark in numerous tournaments. With an impressive track record of five first-place finishes, one second-place finish, and two third/fourth-place finishes, DRX have accumulated a total of $392,405 in winnings, showcasing their ability to compete against the very best.

9) FunPlus Phoenix

FunPlus Phoenix has set the competitive scene ablaze with their fiery performances. Garnering six first-place finishes, three second-place finishes, and seven third/fourth-place finishes, FunPlus Phoenix have accumulated $482,291 in total winnings, symbolizing their relentless pursuit of victory.

8) Gambit Esports

Gambit Esports, a well-established organization with a rich esports legacy, have gracefully transitioned to playing Valorant. With 10 first-place finishes, three second-place finishes, and five third/fourth-place finishes, Gambit Esports have accrued $495,638, showcasing their adaptability and resilience.

7) OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming, known for their strong presence in various esports, have embraced Valorant with a fierce determination to succeed. Securing one first-place finish, three second-place finishes, and one third/fourth-place finish, OpTic Gaming have accumulated $499,000, making their mark in the competitive Valorant landscape.

6) Team Liquid

Team Liquid, a prominent name in the esports realm, have also left an indelible mark in this game. Known for their remarkable achievements, the team has six first-place finishes, two second-place finishes, and five third/fourth-place finishes. Their consistent performances have earned them an impressive total of $534,028 in winnings, further solidifying their status in the Valorant competitive scene.

5) Acend

Breaking barriers and soaring to new heights, Acend have etched their name amongst the top 10 teams. With seven first-place finishes, two second-place finishes, and one third/fourth-place finish, Acend have made $542,740 in total winnings, proving their mettle in the fiercely competitive Valorant arena.

4) Sentinels

Known for their dominance in multiple esports titles, Sentinels have successfully transferred their skills to Valorant. With 12 first-place finishes, three second-place finishes, and four third/fourth-place finishes, Sentinels have earned a respectable $577,500, showcasing their unwavering determination for victory.

3) Paper Rex

Rapidly ascending the ranks, Paper Rex have become a force to be reckoned with in Valorant competitions. With an astounding 15 first-place finishes, six second-place finishes, and eight third/fourth-place finishes, Paper Rex have accumulated $618,368 in winnings.

2) LOUD

Making its presence felt with sheer talent and determination, LOUD are the second-highest-earning Valorant team on this list. Boasting four first-place finishes and two second-place finishes, LOUD have earned a commendable $665,387, leaving a resounding impact on the esports scene.

1) Fnatic

One name that stands tall is Fnatic, a legendary organization deeply ingrained in the esports scene. With an impressive record of five first-place finishes, three second-place finishes, and four third/fourth-place finishes, Fnatic have amassed an astonishing $914,634 in total winnings. Their remarkable achievements firmly establish them at the forefront in terms of earnings.

Riot's tactical shooter has swiftly risen to become a premier esports title, attracting top-tier teams from across the globe. The teams highlighted in this article not only exhibit exceptional skills and strategic prowess but have also reaped substantial financial rewards.

As the game continues to evolve and captivate audiences worldwide, these teams, alongside emerging contenders, will undoubtedly vie for the coveted title of the highest-earning teams of all time.

