TSM Hazed reacts to Ninja suspecting him of cheating in Valorant

Ninja recently matched up against TSM professional, Hazed, in a Valorant competitive match in Bind and suspected him of cheating.

However, the American streamer did not fully accuse the professional, and rather hinted at it. In Ninja's recent stream on Twitch, he said:

"Can someone add the Brim, see who he is? I wanna immediately get this out of my head if the guy is cheating or he is a f***ing good player."

It was then informed to Ninja by one of his teammates that the opponent is actually Hazed of TSM. To which, Ninja was satisfied and replied, "there you go!"

Here's the live stream where Ninja suspected Hazed, watch from the 1:39:17 mark:

While both of them were streaming at the same time, one of the fans from Hazed's chat falsely informed him that Ninja is accusing Hazed of cheating in Valorant. To this, Hazed was fed up and this was how he reacted to Ninja's comments:

Just minutes after Ninja was sus'd by a player and finds out it was Valorant pro for TSM by the name of Hazed, here is what Hazed had to say 😂 pic.twitter.com/ppN5qgT9Ie — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 3, 2021

The reason behind this reply by Hazed was mostly because of Ninja's old toxic character in-game. While he has now decided to totally cut off his toxic side from his livestreams, the fans might still get some glimpses of his old days.

Another Ninja's recent encounter against a Radiant 17-year old Valorant player might have led Hazed to describe Ninja's comments as dumb and stupid.

Advertisement

Ninja suspecting Hazed in Valorant has led to a Twitter battle. While some of Ninja's fans are defending him for not fully accusing Hazed of cheating, others have come up with claims that Ninja suspects anyone who plays better than him in Valorant.

Nothing wrong with what he said because most of the radiants are pros — Berberdude (@berberdude) January 3, 2021

The phrase “it’s just a game” is such a weak mindset. You are ok with what happened, losing, imperfection of a craft. When you stop getting angry after losing, you’ve lost twice.



There’s always something to learn, and always room for improvement, never settle. — blooks? (@dietBlooks) January 3, 2021

We all say stupid shit when weee tryna compete, no logic just winning — too much hype (@AexcitedSunsFan) January 3, 2021

hes literally top tier 2 — ruio_o (@rui6286) January 3, 2021

Advertisement

This heated situation even led some to say that Ninja is a boosted Radiant.

Ninja is boosted lmao i saw him getting boosted with my own two eyes. Plus he been throwing cheating accusations since H1Z1 lmao — Kenner (@NotKenner) January 3, 2021

Kinda weird how his team literally beat Faze in a Valorant tournament but continue to state that he’s a boosted platinum. I don’t think he’s really that close to pros but he’s easily able to hold is weight in Radiant. You don’t know what you’re saying. — Triangulum (@TriangulumLol) January 4, 2021

It seems that the fans made Hazed misunderstand the situation, which might have led him to think that Ninja was indeed accusing him of cheating. Had he known that Ninja even implied that the Brimstone might be a pro player, Hazed might not have come up with such comments against Ninja.