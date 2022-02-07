TSM might make Valorant roster changes after failing to qualify for VCT 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1

TSM's Valorant roster might change after the team couldn’t make it to the VCT 2022 NA Challengers 1, as the organisation’s Vice President of Esports, Dominic Kallas revealed.

TSM failed to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) North America through the circuit points. They made some major roster changes before VCT 2022 kicked off.

Yet, the team couldn’t qualify for the VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Main Event. Now TSM won’t get to participate in the rest of the VCT 2022’s Stage 1 journey and will have to wail for Stage 2 to begin later this year.

The squad recently added former FaZe Clan player Corey “corey” and Immortal player Daniel “Rossy” in January 2022, making the entire roster lineup end up with the following players:

Matthew “Wardell”

Yassine “Subroza”

Aleko “LeviathanAG”

Corey “corey”

Daniel “Rossy”

TSM’s Valorant roster to be moved to Austin for further VCT practice and participation

Apart from the possibility of roster changes, TSM’s Dominic Kallas was also informed through a post on Twitter about the Valorant roster shifting to Austin for full-time practice. He stated that it would allow the team to practice better and adapt to a better work ethic and culture.

TSM's Vice President of Esports mentioned:

"I love this game and this team, but ultimately a lot needs to change because this isn't the standard we set ourselves here at TSM."

Kallas has only revealed the plans to fans and the community. No official statement has been released by the organization itself. However, he promised to keep the community updated about the decisions taken by TSM in the future to achieve their goals and make it to the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Other teams like Gen.G, FaZe Clan and T1 have also failed to qualify for the VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Main Event. These teams will have to wait until Stage 2 kicks off.

Edited by Saman