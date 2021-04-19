TSM qualifies for Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 2 Challengers 2 after an amazing performance by Wardell

TSM won 2-0 against Gen G in the open qualifier and secured a chance to compete in Stage 2 Challengers 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America.

After winning against Resonate and Soniqs in Round 32 and Round 16, TSM faced Gen G in Round 8 in the open qualifier of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America Stage 2 Challengers 2.

TSM dominated the entire match due largely to Matthew ''WARDELL'' Yu and his amazing performance throughout. Even the official VCT NA Twitter account joined in, claiming it was insane after Wardell secured a quad kill in the pistol round of the first match.

.@WARDELL416 skilled player but that is not normally, This very very insane....They need to check him pc and game..... — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) April 19, 2021

TSM vs Gen G, Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America Stage 2 Challengers 2 open qualifier

TSM and Gen G roster (Image by Valorant Esports and Nerdstreetgames)

After Sentinels, NRG, and T1 qualified for Stage 2 Challengers 2, TSM and Gen G faced the final spot. TSM defeated Resonate by a score of 2-0 and Soniqs by a score of 2-1 previously in the qualifier. Then, Gen G defeated The Slimy Boogermer by a score of 2-1 and Complexity by 2-1.

The maps selected were:

Ascent

Haven

Icebox

Map selection of TSM vs Gen G (Image by Valorant Esports and nerdstreetgames)

Map1: Ascent

TSM started the match off as attackers and got an amazing headstart due to the amazing quad kill by Wardell. TSM dominated the entire first half by winning 10 out of 12 rounds. After the side swap, Gen G won a couple of rounds, but the early wins led TSM to win the first match with a final score of 6-13.

Gen G 0-1 TSM

Map 2: Haven

Gen G won the pistol round due to a triple kill by Michael “MkaeL” De Luca and an early spike plant. However, TSM soon struck back and took 9 rounds of the first half. Even though Gen G won more rounds after the side swap, TSM secured the necessary rounds and won the match by a score of 9-13.

Gen G 0-2 TSM

The third map was not played as TSM won the best of three Valorant matches.

Wardell dominates in TSM vs Gen G

Matthew ''WARDELL'' Yu, the Valorant duelist of TSM, performed amazingly during the TSM vs Gen G match. He started the first pistol round by securing an early quad kill. He went on to score 28 kills in the first match and 24 kills in the second match.

LEL — TSM | Matt ''WARDELL'' Yu (@WARDELL416) April 19, 2021

TSM will face off against Immortals in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America Stage 2 Challengers 2.