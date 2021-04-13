Valorant: Bracket for VCT NA Challengers Two Open qualifiers released

The bracket for the open qualifiers of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers Two has been released.

The first round of Valorant open-qualifiers has 128 teams battling a single-elimination best-of-three series format. The top four Valorant teams from this open qualifier will then have to compete with the fifth-eighth place teams from Challengers One, namely Immortals, Cloud9 Blue, Andbox and Built By Gamers in the Challengers Two main event.

The competition is fierce as all teams have their eyes set on the first international Valorant tournament, that is the Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Teams to look out for in Valorant Champions Tour NA Challengers Two open qualifier

There are a myriad of notable Valorant teams in the open qualifiers. The winner of the NA Stage 1 Challengers, Sentinels tops the list. They lost to Built By Gamers in the Challengers One tournament and will now attempt to reclaim their glory in the Challengers Two event.

Other notable Valorant teams include LG, NRG, Beastcoast, Noble, Faze, Koalas, Time In, Team Basilisk, Gen.G, Complexity, T1, etc.

Here is a look at the 128 teams against each other in the first round:

1. Sentinels vs. Valkyrie

2. NC State Esports vs. Neebs and Weebs

3. Last Round Save vs. Boosted Immortals

4. Grapefruit Techniques vs. Crafters

5. eUnited vs. All Knights

6. TLP

7. Spot Up vs. Nightly

8. #1 Victory Royale vs. Karasuno

9. Ghost Gaming vs. Neutralize Reborn

10. TITAN E-Sports vs. Meant 2 Be

11. On The Way Esports vs. Ohio Northern University

12. 303 Esports vs. Down Two Earth

13. Noble vs. Rancor

14. Archons vs Aqua

15. Evil Geniuses vs Big Boned Bandits

16. Blahaj vs. OW Refugees

17. Luminosity vs. Cracked and Dialed

18. NorCal Esports vs. DaBaby Clan

19. Akella vs. Akuma Esports

20. Lunch Club vs. Goofy Goobers

21. Kooky Koalas vs. FNR White

22. VIRTUOSO vs. Want It Gaming

23. Time In vs. Hypothermia

24. Dallas Vendetta vs. Sum 2 Prove

25. NRG vs. DownBad

26. YFP Gaming vs. Delusional Confidence

27. OOKERS vs. Vancouver Elated

28. Interstate 95 vs. Veggie Straws

29. Beastcoast vs. HEAD HUNTERS

30. Waverunners vs. Goldhorn Gaming

31. Seeker vs. Stayrooted

32. Squirtle Squad vs. No Kizzy

33. FaZe Clan vs. TAMY Maroon

34. UCF Valorant vs. SLU Esports

35. Foxy vs. Hog Knobbers

36. Reformed vs. ExPandable

37. Ez5 vs. Ivy

38. Zero MarksMen vs. University at Buffalo

39. Team Basilisk vs. DEF Mode

40. Exotic vs. Arex Gaming

41. T1 vs. FBM

42. NBKS CENTURIONS vs. Unprepared

43. Project A vs. the gorillas

44. Brimstone Gaming vs. OddysseyGG

45. Renegades vs. AFKBlinders

46. CLG RED vs. StarlessGG

47. Cloud9 White vs. To Da Crib

48. Able Esports vs. WHOMEGALUL

49. Gen.G vs. vs.

50. Duke’s Daycare vs. Event Horizon

51. SLIMY BOOGERMAN vs. DNADIFF

52. NYK vs. Recon 5

53. Knights vs. Synthetic

54. Elmerz Glue vs. LifeThruGaming

55. Complexity vs. Space Bound

56. afterMath Esports vs. Generation 5

57. TSM vs. BarelyAcceptable

58. FIU Valorant vs. EAST COAST NO CAPPERS

59. Resonate vs. Starlight

60. FREELO vs. Chicken C

61. Soniqs vs Aggie Gaming at UC Davis

62. Prism Esports vs. Saber

63. Pugstars vs. Agoge Gaming

64. Radiant Roombas vs. O.O.D.A Loopers