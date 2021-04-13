Valorant: Bracket for VCT NA Challengers Two Open qualifiers released

The bracket for the open qualifiers of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers Two has been released.
The first round of Valorant open-qualifiers has 128 teams battling a single-elimination best-of-three series format. The top four Valorant teams from this open qualifier will then have to compete with the fifth-eighth place teams from Challengers One, namely Immortals, Cloud9 Blue, Andbox and Built By Gamers in the Challengers Two main event.
The competition is fierce as all teams have their eyes set on the first international Valorant tournament, that is the Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Teams to look out for in Valorant Champions Tour NA Challengers Two open qualifier
There are a myriad of notable Valorant teams in the open qualifiers. The winner of the NA Stage 1 Challengers, Sentinels tops the list. They lost to Built By Gamers in the Challengers One tournament and will now attempt to reclaim their glory in the Challengers Two event.
Other notable Valorant teams include LG, NRG, Beastcoast, Noble, Faze, Koalas, Time In, Team Basilisk, Gen.G, Complexity, T1, etc.
Here is a look at the 128 teams against each other in the first round:
1. Sentinels vs. Valkyrie
2. NC State Esports vs. Neebs and Weebs
3. Last Round Save vs. Boosted Immortals
4. Grapefruit Techniques vs. Crafters
5. eUnited vs. All Knights
6. TLP
7. Spot Up vs. Nightly
8. #1 Victory Royale vs. Karasuno
9. Ghost Gaming vs. Neutralize Reborn
10. TITAN E-Sports vs. Meant 2 Be
11. On The Way Esports vs. Ohio Northern University
12. 303 Esports vs. Down Two Earth
13. Noble vs. Rancor
14. Archons vs Aqua
15. Evil Geniuses vs Big Boned Bandits
16. Blahaj vs. OW Refugees
17. Luminosity vs. Cracked and Dialed
18. NorCal Esports vs. DaBaby Clan
19. Akella vs. Akuma Esports
20. Lunch Club vs. Goofy Goobers
21. Kooky Koalas vs. FNR White
22. VIRTUOSO vs. Want It Gaming
23. Time In vs. Hypothermia
24. Dallas Vendetta vs. Sum 2 Prove
25. NRG vs. DownBad
26. YFP Gaming vs. Delusional Confidence
27. OOKERS vs. Vancouver Elated
28. Interstate 95 vs. Veggie Straws
29. Beastcoast vs. HEAD HUNTERS
30. Waverunners vs. Goldhorn Gaming
31. Seeker vs. Stayrooted
32. Squirtle Squad vs. No Kizzy
33. FaZe Clan vs. TAMY Maroon
34. UCF Valorant vs. SLU Esports
35. Foxy vs. Hog Knobbers
36. Reformed vs. ExPandable
37. Ez5 vs. Ivy
38. Zero MarksMen vs. University at Buffalo
39. Team Basilisk vs. DEF Mode
40. Exotic vs. Arex Gaming
41. T1 vs. FBM
42. NBKS CENTURIONS vs. Unprepared
43. Project A vs. the gorillas
44. Brimstone Gaming vs. OddysseyGG
45. Renegades vs. AFKBlinders
46. CLG RED vs. StarlessGG
47. Cloud9 White vs. To Da Crib
48. Able Esports vs. WHOMEGALUL
49. Gen.G vs. vs.
50. Duke’s Daycare vs. Event Horizon
51. SLIMY BOOGERMAN vs. DNADIFF
52. NYK vs. Recon 5
53. Knights vs. Synthetic
54. Elmerz Glue vs. LifeThruGaming
55. Complexity vs. Space Bound
56. afterMath Esports vs. Generation 5
57. TSM vs. BarelyAcceptable
58. FIU Valorant vs. EAST COAST NO CAPPERS
59. Resonate vs. Starlight
60. FREELO vs. Chicken C
61. Soniqs vs Aggie Gaming at UC Davis
62. Prism Esports vs. Saber
63. Pugstars vs. Agoge Gaming
64. Radiant Roombas vs. O.O.D.A Loopers