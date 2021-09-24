Upcoming Valorant Night Market might include new banner hinting of next agent codenamed "Deadeye"

The upcoming Valorant Night Market might receive a new update, which will add on to a new banner.

Valorant's Night Market arrives at the store periodically with random weapons skins, at a more discounted price than usual. Players will get six randomized premium gun skins, which they can reveal after clicking on the cards.

You should expect the night market to return in a few weeks or sooner. | So the Night Market received a small update that contains a new banner to showcase the market. This does not mean that the Night Market is coming anytime soon (afaik), but you never know.You should expect the night market to return in a few weeks or sooner. | #VALORANT So the Night Market received a small update that contains a new banner to showcase the market. This does not mean that the Night Market is coming anytime soon (afaik), but you never know.



Recently, the popular Valorant dataminer, Rumble Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter) disclosed that there might be a new banner, representing the Night Market. He didn't reveal anything about the date of the next Night Market. However, he told the players to expect its arrival "in a few weeks or sooner."

Upcoming Night Market could include a banner hinting next Valorant agent "Deadeye"

The Night Market last arrived at the Valorant store on 28 July 2021 in Episode 3, Act 1, and continued until 10 August 2021. Since then, there hasn't been another one.

Players and fans are eagerly anticipating a new Night Market to hit the stores in the latest Valorant Episode 3, Act 2. However, there has been no hint or official information from Riot Games.

After Mike's tweet concerning the update, the community is speculating about it having a hint of the next agent, codenamed "Deadeye." Many have pointed to the purple aura revolving from the gun as being the ability of the agent. This ability is rumored to potentially enhance gunplay.

The agent was previously teased during the last Act, when Valorant's seventh map, Fracture, was released. Riot officially dropped a video with an unknown voice bearing a French accent, and a bullet with purple aura.

Having said that, this is merely speculation and nothing has been officially confirmed. However, the players can expect the next Night Market to hit the Valorant store soon. Once it arrives, they can check out the weapon skins and buy them at a discounted price.

