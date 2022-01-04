Valorant 2021 round-up: How many players did the shooter see in the season

Valorant is known to be one of the fastest-growing competitive shooter games of this generation and gained itself the title of one of the most played games of 2021.

The reason behind Valorant’s fame was its familiarity with the already existing competitive shooter Counter-Strike Global Offensive. However, what made Valorant stick out was its addition and implementation of MOBA elements into the shooter environment.

Ever since its release back on June 2, 2020, Valorant has attracted millions of players into trying the game and earned their hearts with it. Not only that, but various esports individuals also made a switch to Valorant that also gave its much-needed boost.

With the conclusion of 2021, this article will talk about how many players the title attracted last year and how it performed throughout.

How many players did Valorant observe in 2021

All the data taken for this article on active players is taken from activeplayer.io and not from Riot Games officially.

At the end of 2021, Valorant had a total of 13.3 million players in December on a monthly average. This means the game saw a total of 883 thousand players on a daily basis which directly competes with Counter-Strike Global Offensive that came out almost ten years ago.

The peak number of players Valorant retained in 2021 was in July, and had a total of 14.9 million players on a monthly average. This is great for a game that came out almost a year ago. While on the other hand, Counter-Strike saw a peak back in December with a total of 37 million players on average.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Looks like some of you might be faster than our next Agent. Here's an uncropped version to share.

See ya next week! Looks like some of you might be faster than our next Agent. Here's an uncropped version to share. See ya next week! https://t.co/B9wofVpbwE

Both the Valorant and Counter-Strike communities conflict over which game has the biggest player base, and the answer to that will be Counter-Strike Global Offensive at the moment.

However, that shouldn’t be a topic to debate as both the games have their own special key features that set each other apart. Nonetheless, players enjoy them both and respect each other’s differences.

Edited by R. Elahi